Ghulab Chand Kataria Appointed Governor Of Punjab

Gulab Chand Kataria is senior BJP leader

In several new appointments and reshuffles late last evening, President Droupadi Murmu appointed six new Governors and shifted three.

BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria has replaced Banwarilal Purohit as the Governor of Punjab under major gubernatorial appointments, the Rashtrapati Bhavan announced.

President Droupadi Murmu has accepted the resignation of Banwarilal Purohit as the Governor of Punjab and the administrator of Chandigarh, it said.

Former Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde has been appointed Governor of Rajasthan while former Tripura Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma has been appointed Governor of Telangana.

The President has appointed former Rajya Sabha MP Om Prakash Mathur as Governor of Sikkim.

Similarly, former Union Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar has been appointed as Governor of Jharkhand while former Lok Sabha MP from Assam Ramen Deka has been made Governor of Chhattisgarh.

Former Karnataka Minister CH Vijayashankar has been appointed as Governor of Meghalaya.

CP Radhakrishnan who is presently Governor of Jharkhand has been made Governor of Maharashtra.

Sikkim Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya has been appointed as Governor of Assam and has also been given additional charge as Governor of Manipur. Former IAS officer K Kailashnathan has been appointed Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.