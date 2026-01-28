Opposition Sloganeering Hits Parliament As President Mentions 'G RAM G' Law

Sloganeering erupted during the president's address during the Budget Session in the parliament this morning as the Opposition members registered their protest against the 'VB - G RAM G' law that aims to replace the MGNREGA scheme.

During her customary speech at the beginning of the Budget Session, President Droupadi Murmu mentioned the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Employment and Livelihood Mission (Rural) Act, dubbed as the 'VB - G RAM G' law.

"For employment and development in rural areas, Viksit Bharat-G RAM G law has been formed. With this new reform, there will be 125 days of employment guarantees in villages," the president said in her address.

While NDA MPs thumped their tables in appreciation, Opposition members caused an uproar and demanded that the law be withdrawn.

The G Ram G law is meant to be an updated version of the UPA government's flagship MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Act). It cleared the parliament amid bitter protests during the last session and got the president's assent in December.

Under the MGNREGA, the government guaranteed 100 days of work in rural areas and paid unemployment allowance in case of no work. The 'G RAM G' law raises the 100-day guarantee to 125, keeping the other two rules untouched.

However, what has drawn criticism is that under 'G RAM G', employment is meant to be generated through a pre-approved plan.

The Congress had also been outraged over the switch in name from Mahatma Gandhi to 'G Ram G', with several leaders declaring that it was the government's intention to obliterate the name of the Father of the Nation from history.

The Budget Session began today, and the first phase will last till February 13. The second phase runs from March 9 to April 2. The Budget will be presented on Sunday (February 1).