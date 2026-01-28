Texas Governor Halts H-1B Hiring At State Colleges, Agencies

Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered state agencies and public universities to immediately freeze new H-1B visa petitions, curtailing a programme that has also been overhauled by President Donald Trump.

Abbott said the visa programme – which is widely used by public universities to hire skilled foreign employees – has been used in ways that disadvantage American workers. The halt, which doesn't affect private-sector companies, will last through May 31, 2027, the end of the state's next legislative session.

"State government must lead by example and ensure that employment opportunities, particularly those funded with taxpayer dollars, are filled by Texans first," Abbott, a Republican, said in a letter Tuesday to agency heads.

The governor issued his order four months after Trump signed a proclamation imposing a new $100,000 fee on H-1B applications and prioritising higher-paid applicants, revamping a program that's widely used by technology companies. Business groups have warned the changes could make it harder for big US employers to recruit global talent and compete internationally.

Among the top 25 Texas employers of people with H-1B visas approved in the latest fiscal year, state entities, including universities, only accounted for about 5 per cent of the total, according to a federal website that tracks the data. Most went to employees of private-sector companies from Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. to Oracle Corp. and Tesla Inc.

In the state's public sector, major users of the visas include the University of Texas and Texas A&M University. At particular risk are medical research facilities, including UT Southwestern Medical Center and MD Anderson Cancer Center, which together employ hundreds of H-1B visa holders. The universities and medical centres didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

While Abbott's directive is in force, state agencies led by gubernatorial appointees and public higher-education institutions are barred from sponsoring new H-1B workers without approval from state labor regulators.

By late March of this year, agencies must also submit detailed reports identifying how many H-1B workers they employ, along with the job categories, countries of origin, visa expiration dates and any evidence showing efforts to recruit Texas candidates.

"The prevailing sentiment among many Republicans is that H-1B visas take jobs from some American workers and depress wages for others," said Mark Jones, a political science professor at Rice University in Houston. "Since Governor Abbott can't force Texas private companies to stop using the H-1B visa programme, this is a way for him to signal to Republicans in Texas he is doing everything in his power to fight H-1B visa abuse."

Florida Proposal

Immigration policy is set at the federal level, but states can decide whether their own agencies and publicly funded institutions employ foreign workers.

Texas isn't the only state scrutinising the H-1B programme. In Florida, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is pushing to restrict H-1B visas for professors at state universities, alleging they're used to import "cheap foreign labour".

The Florida Board of Governors, which oversees state universities, is scheduled to vote this week on a proposal to ban hiring faculty with H-1B visas for one year, the Orlando Sentinel reported. If approved, the proposal would come up for a final vote after two weeks of public comment.

The Texas action comes as the Trump administration has aggressively tightened immigration across nearly every channel. The White House has expanded border enforcement, sharply restricted humanitarian pathways such as asylum and parole, and increased scrutiny of employment-based visas, including for highly skilled workers like those on the H-1B programme.

University Staffing

Universities are among those facing the consequences of the H-1B crackdown.

Colleges across the US – from the Ivy League to large public institutions – apply for thousands of H-1B visas each year to staff laboratories, engineering programmes and medical research centres. About 58 per cent of postdoctoral researchers in science, engineering and health fields were working on temporary visas such as the H-1B as of 2023, according to the National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics.

Abbott said that Texas has invested billions of dollars in recent years to expand education and workforce training and should not rely on foreign labour for positions that could be handled locally. "We will not cede this distinction," he wrote, describing the Texas workforce as among the most "proficient" in the nation.

The metropolitan area of College Station, Texas – the home of Texas A&M – received roughly seven H-1B visa approvals per 100 workers, the highest concentration in the country, according to a report from Pew Research Center.