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"President Wants You": Trump Summons US Treasury Secretary Mid Live Interview

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent left a live Sky News interview after being summoned to meet US President Donald Trump at the White House.

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"President Wants You": Trump Summons US Treasury Secretary Mid Live Interview
The interview resumed about two hours later.

It's not something you see on live TV: being summoned by the President while you're in the middle of an interview. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was on Thursday told that Donald Trump wanted to see him in the White House Situation Room.

Bessent's interaction with Sky News was interrupted, and a woman was heard telling him, “The president wants you right away.”

"See you shortly, Mr Secretary,” said Sky News presenter Wilfred Frost, as Bessent stood up and left the interview. The programme resumed about two hours later.

On resumption, Frost said that it was the first time he had seen a live television interview halted midway. He asked how Trump was and whether the president was stressed by the ongoing US military operation involving Iran.

Bessent said, “No, the president is in great spirits. The Iranian mission is proceeding well ahead of schedule,” and added that he had full confidence in the administration's leadership managing the situation.

“And I have to tell you, Wilf, I have a teenager who's considering military service. And I could give this teen my highest compliment from President Trump to the head of the Joint Chiefs to the Secretary of War,” he said, referring to Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Gen. Dan Caine and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth. “I would trust my child's life in their hands.”

According to The Hill, Bessent also told Frost that an “international coalition” could escort tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has closed.

After the clip was shared online, many users on X began speculating about Bessent's demeanour when he returned. Some said that he appeared unsettled during the remainder of the interview.

One user said it was “easy to see he was quite shaken,” suggesting Bessent appeared unsettled and pointing to his remarks about military service as an attempt to reassure that “everything is fine.” The user added, “Something is definitely wrong.”

Another said, “I've never seen him visibly shaken like this.”

One user pointed to what they described as “stiff posture” and a “tight voice,” saying Bessent “did not look comfortable.”

Another user said that “visible nervousness from Secretary Bessent is unmistakable.” The user pointed to what they described as “voice cracking” and “stuttering” during the interview.

According to AP, on Friday, the US military ordered 2,500 Marines and an amphibious assault ship to the Middle East, marking a significant build-up of forces in the region after nearly two weeks of the war with Iran.

Hours later, Trump said American forces had “obliterated” military targets on Kharg Island, the main terminal that handles Iran's oil exports. He warned that the island's oil infrastructure could be targeted.

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