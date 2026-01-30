Advertisement

Kevin Warsh, Ex-Federal Reserve Official, Picked By Trump As Next Chair Of Fed

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Kevin Warsh, Ex-Federal Reserve Official, Picked By Trump As Next Chair Of Fed
Trump picks former Federal Reserve official Kevin Warsh as next chair of the Fed

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he will nominate former Federal Reserve official Kevin Warsh as the next chair of the Fed. After current chair Jerome Powell's term expires in May, Warsh would replace him.

Trump has repeatedly assailed Powell for not cutting interest rates quickly enough, although he chose him to lead in 2017. The Republican leader has said that the Fed's key rate should be as low as 1 per cent. far below its current level of about 3.6 per cent.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com