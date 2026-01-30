Kevin Warsh, Ex-Federal Reserve Official, Picked By Trump As Next Chair Of Fed

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he will nominate former Federal Reserve official Kevin Warsh as the next chair of the Fed. After current chair Jerome Powell's term expires in May, Warsh would replace him.

Trump has repeatedly assailed Powell for not cutting interest rates quickly enough, although he chose him to lead in 2017. The Republican leader has said that the Fed's key rate should be as low as 1 per cent. far below its current level of about 3.6 per cent.