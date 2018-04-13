For PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Has 2 Questions On Kathua, Unnao Rape Cases

Rahul Gandhi called PM Narendra Modi's silence on Kathua and Unnao rape cases "unacceptable".

All India | | Updated: April 13, 2018 18:42 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
For PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Has 2 Questions On Kathua, Unnao Rape Cases

India is waiting for PM Narendra Modi to speak up, Rahul Gandhi tweeted

New Delhi:  Continuing his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Kathua and Unnao rape cases that have sparked widespread protests, Congress president Rahul Gandhi today questioned the PM's silence. Calling it "unacceptable", Rahul Gandhi said India was waiting for him to speak up.

In a tweet, the 47-year-old Congress president listed out the two questions he wants the prime minister to answer. 

"1. What do you think about the growing violence against women and children? 

2. Why are accused rapists and murderers protected by the state? 

India is waiting," the 47-year-old Congress president tweeted, using the hashtag "SpeakUp."

Rahul Gandhi's latest jibe comes a day after he led a midnight march to India Gate in the heart of Delhi demanding justice for the eight-year-old girl who was kidnapped, brutally assaulted and killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua in January, and for the 16-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao who was allegedly raped by BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar last year.

Mr Gandhi had said last night that the Beti Bachao (Save the girl child) slogan is good. "We are telling him (PM Modi) that he should get down to the job, implement it," the Congress president had said during the protests that are seen to be an effort to put the ruling BJP at the centre and the two states in a spot.
 
kathua rape midnight march rahul gandhi pti 650

Rahul Gandhi had led a midnight march to India Gate at midnight demanding justice in Kathua, Unnao rape cases

Hundreds of people, predominantly Congress workers, had joined the march, responding to Mr Gandhi's call to join him for "a silent, peaceful, candlelight vigil" to protest violence against women and demand justice. 

The Congress has now said it will stage protests across the country demanding justice in the two cases.

Though the Kathua rape and murder took place in January, central politicians were largely silent until details in a police chargesheet revealed the sheer cruelty and horror that the child was subjected to before she was killed.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, Kuldeep Singh Sengar has paraded around all week long denying the accusation of rape, disparaging the girl and her family and hitting out at the media in the Unnao rape case. During that time, his brother Atul Singh was arrested for a brutal assault on the girl's father, who was not just arrested with severe wounds on his body but who died on Monday in custody.

Kuldeep Sengar was taken in for questioning by the CBI early this morning. The Allahabad High Court today severely reprimanded the Yogi Adityanath government, and said the approach of the government law officer that the lawmaker could not be arrested at this stage "not only exudes an unpleasant flavour" but raises doubts about the bona fides of top police officers.
 
kuldeep singh sengar

CBI officials detained Kuldeep Singh Sengar for questioning at 4 am today

Union Minister Smriti Irani, in her first comments on the two rape cases, condemned "attempts to politicize" the incidents, and said, "As a woman, I request victim-shaming to be stopped."

Comments
Her party's Meenakshi Lekhi too accused the opposition of communalising the Kathua and Unnao rape cases, and said they should not have protested until an investigation was conducted.

"You see their plan, first shout 'minority minority', then 'Dalit Dalit', and now 'women women' and then try to somehow fix blame of state issues on the centre. All this while ignoring the strict action being taken by state governments," she said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Rahul GandhiNarendra ModiKathua rape case

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
CWG 2018 Medal TallyLive cricket ScoreIPL Schedule 2018IPL 2018Kathua Rape CaseTech ConclaveWater Crisis In IndiaNavjot Singh SidhuDiabetes

................................ Advertisement ................................