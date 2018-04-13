Beti Bachao Good Slogan, But Implement It: Rahul Gandhi's Midnight Swipe At PM Modi

Asifa rape case: Congress president Rahul Gandhi at the midnight candlelight vigil at India Gate
NEW DELHI:
Congress president Rahul Gandhi led a candlelight march to India Gate
in the heart of the national capital at midnight to demand justice for the young girl gang-raped and killed
in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and the alleged rape of a teenager in Unnao
. Sonia Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Vadra Gandhi joined the protests that are seen to be an effort to put the ruling BJP at the centre and the two states in a spot. The protest brought back memories of the spontaneous waves of protests that slammed India Gate after the Nirbhaya gang-rape five years ago and forced parliament to enact tougher rape laws.