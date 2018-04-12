Kathua Rape Case: From Akshay Kumar To Karan Johar, Celebs Demand #JusticeForAsifa

Chilling details of Kathua gangrape and murder of eight-year-old Asifa from Jammu has triggered nationwide outrage and the world of Bollywood is not immune to it.

All India | Edited by | Updated: April 12, 2018 19:34 IST
6 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Kathua Rape Case: From Akshay Kumar To Karan Johar, Celebs Demand #JusticeForAsifa

Kathua rape case: Asifa, 8, was kidnapped, drugged, gang-raped, and murdered.

New Delhi: Kathua rape horror has taken the country by storm. Asifa, 8, was kidnapped when she was grazing horses near her home on January 10. She was drugged, gang-raped, and murdered allegedly by men who wanted to drive out her Bakherwal nomadic community from an area dominated by Hindus in Kathua, around 50 kilometre from Jammu. The Bakherwals are a Muslim nomadic tribe who earn their livelihood by grazing cattle in the mountain pastures. The police charge-sheet submitted in the court states that amid her rapists were police officers as well and just before her head was bashed in with a rock, one of the police officers asked the killer to wait so he could rape the child one more time.

Chilling details of Kathua gangrape and murder of eight-year-old Asifa from Jammu has triggered nationwide outrage and the world of Bollywood is not immune to it. Celebrities Sonam Kapoor, Richa Chaddha, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar and many others have expressed their anguish on microblogging site Twitter and have demanded #JusticeForAsifa.

Comments
This is what the celebrities tweeted:

Director Karan Johar tweeted, "Inhuman!!! Appalling !!!!! Justice has to has to be served!!!!! #Asifa (sic)"
 
Actor Akshay Kumar tweeted, "Yet again we've failed as a society. Can't think straight as more chilling details on little Asifa's case emerge...her innocent face refuses to leave me. Justice must be served, hard and fast!"
 
Actress Sonam Kapoor tweeted, "Ashamed appalled and disgusted by fake nationals and fake Hindus. I cannot believe this is happening in my country." Actor-Director Farhan Akhtar tweeted, "Imagine what goes through the mind of an 8 yr old as she is drugged, held captive, gang raped over days and then murdered. If you don't feel her terror, you are not human. If you don't demand Asifa get justice, you belong to nothing."  
Actress Richa Chaddha tweeted, "LET THE WORLD KNOW WE DEFEND OUR RAPISTS,we commit atrocities in places of worship and desecrate the Flag. Thank God international press isn't for sale.Hopefully bad PR may get the administration to act?Also,a woman as a CM is such a poor joke @mehbooba.Aisi bhi kya alliance ?"
Actor Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, "A 8 year old is drugged, raped & murdered and another one is fighting for justice for herself and the death of her father in custody. We have a choice either raise your voice or be a silent spectator. 'Stand up for what is right even if you are standing alone.' #Kathua #Unnao" 
Actress Nimrat Kaur tweeted, "Equal rights/gender bias/pay disparity all seem like such distant, first world concerns.Lets begin with addressing the unmentionable horrors of the absense of humanity.The only way forward, if at all, from this blood curdling barbarism is justice.Heartbroken and aghast. #Asifa"

Trending

Kathua Rape CaseAsifa CaseAsifa Rape Case

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................