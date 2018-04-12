Kathua Rape Case: From Akshay Kumar To Karan Johar, Celebs Demand #JusticeForAsifa

Inhuman!!! Appalling !!!!! Justice has to has to be served!!!!! #Asifa - Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 12, 2018

Yet again we've failed as a society. Can't think straight as more chilling details on little Asifa's case emerge...her innocent face refuses to leave me. Justice must be served, hard and fast! https://t.co/xrW5RVffLe - Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 12, 2018

Ashamed appalled and disgusted by fake nationals and fake Hindus. I cannot believe this is happening in my country. https://t.co/V8tKoo6viX - Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) April 12, 2018

Imagine what goes through the mind of an 8 yr old as she is drugged, held captive, gang raped over days and then murdered.

If you don't feel her terror, you are not human.

If you don't demand Asifa get justice, you belong to nothing. - Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) April 12, 2018

LET THE WORLD KNOW WE DEFEND OUR RAPISTS,we commit atrocities in places of worship and desecrate the Flag. Thank God international press isn't for sale.Hopefully bad PR may get the administration to act?Also,a woman as a CM is such a poor joke @mehbooba.Aisi bhi kya alliance ? https://t.co/mGEOfZjxzy - TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) April 12, 2018

A 8 year old is drugged, raped & murdered and another one is fighting for justice for herself and the death of her father in custody.

We have a choice either raise your voice or be a silent spectator.

'Stand up for what is right even if you are standing alone.'#Kathua#Unnao - Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 12, 2018

Equal rights/gender bias/pay disparity all seem like such distant, first world concerns.Lets begin with addressing the unmentionable horrors of the absense of humanity.The only way forward, if at all, from this blood curdling barbarism is justice.Heartbroken and aghast. #Asifa - Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) April 12, 2018