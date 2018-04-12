Asifa's Gang-rape And Murder; Civil Society Outraged, Demands Justice

Asifa's gang-rape and murder has outraged the civil society. From film makers to sportsmen, demand justice for Asifa

All India | Edited by | Updated: April 12, 2018 16:16 IST
8-year-old Asifa was kept captive, gang-raped and murdered in Kathua

New Delhi:  Asifa, all of 8 years, was drugged, gang-raped, brutalized and murdered allegedly by men who wanted to drive out her Bakharwal nomadic community from an area dominated by Hindus in Kathua, around 50 kilometre from Jammu. The family of the child has left the one-room home they lived in, a 30-minute walk from the nearest metalled road.

The Bakharwals are a Muslim nomadic tribe, who live in hamlets in the Pir Panjal mountains. They earn their livelihood by grazing cattle in the mountain pastures.
 
Asifa's family has abandoned their home after she was gang-raped and murdered

The girl's rape and murder has outraged civil society. Poet and songwriter Javed Akhter tweeted "all those who wish justice for women should stand up". "At a loss of words for 8-year-old Asifa," tweeted cricketer Virendra Sehwag. Actor Reitesh Deshmukh said "stand up for justice even if you are alone".  
Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Dia Mirza tweeted criminals have murdered our "collective conscience" 
Union Minister VK Singh, the first government voice to speak up amid the spiraling outrage over Asifa's gangrape and murder said, "We have failed Asifa as humans. But she will not be denied justice."

Asifa was kidnapped from Rasana village on January 10. According to investigations, she was drugged and held captive and gang-raped for a week before being murdered.

In a letter to the director general of police, the crime branch has detailed lapses by the Kathua police. Besides destruction of evidence, they accuse the local police of not preserving the crime scene. No searches were carried out in the village even after Asifa's family filed a missing complaint, the crime branch said in its letter.

