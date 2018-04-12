Asifa's Gang-rape And Murder; Civil Society Outraged, Demands Justice

Asifa's family has abandoned their home after she was gang-raped and murdered

All those who wish justice for women should stand up and raise their voices against the rapists and their protectors in Unnao and Kathua . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) April 11, 2018



Heartbroken and at loss of words at the horror 8 year old Asifa had to endure. Its a murder of humanity. Justice must be delivered. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 12, 2018

A 8 year old is drugged, raped & murdered and another one is fighting for justice for herself and the death of her father in custody.

We have a choice either raise your voice or be a silent spectator.

‘Stand up for what is right even if you are standing alone.’#Kathua#Unnao — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 12, 2018

A child deserves only love irrespective of caste, color, religion. And a rapist deserves only punishment irrespective of caste, color, religion. #Asifa — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) April 12, 2018

My heart is broken and I am filled with anger and disgust. Asifa has suffered and gone at the hands of criminals who have also evidently murdered our collective conscience! #Asifa#Kathua#Unnao — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) April 12, 2018

Imagine what goes through the mind of an 8 yr old as she is drugged, held captive, gang raped over days and then murdered.

If you don’t feel her terror, you are not human.

If you don’t demand Asifa get justice, you belong to nothing. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) April 12, 2018