Asifa's Gang-rape And Murder; Civil Society Outraged, Demands Justice

The Bakharwals are a Muslim nomadic tribe, who live in hamlets in the Pir Panjal mountains. They earn their livelihood by grazing cattle in the mountain pastures.
All those who wish justice for women should stand up and raise their voices against the rapists and their protectors in Unnao and Kathua .— Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) April 11, 2018
Heartbroken and at loss of words at the horror 8 year old Asifa had to endure. Its a murder of humanity. Justice must be delivered.
A 8 year old is drugged, raped & murdered and another one is fighting for justice for herself and the death of her father in custody.— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 12, 2018
We have a choice either raise your voice or be a silent spectator.
‘Stand up for what is right even if you are standing alone.’#Kathua#Unnao
Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Dia Mirza tweeted criminals have murdered our "collective conscience"
A child deserves only love irrespective of caste, color, religion. And a rapist deserves only punishment irrespective of caste, color, religion. #Asifa— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) April 12, 2018
My heart is broken and I am filled with anger and disgust. Asifa has suffered and gone at the hands of criminals who have also evidently murdered our collective conscience! #Asifa#Kathua#Unnao— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) April 12, 2018
Imagine what goes through the mind of an 8 yr old as she is drugged, held captive, gang raped over days and then murdered.— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) April 12, 2018
If you don’t feel her terror, you are not human.
If you don’t demand Asifa get justice, you belong to nothing.
Union Minister VK Singh, the first government voice to speak up amid the spiraling outrage over Asifa's gangrape and murder said, "We have failed Asifa as humans. But she will not be denied justice."
In a letter to the director general of police, the crime branch has detailed lapses by the Kathua police. Besides destruction of evidence, they accuse the local police of not preserving the crime scene. No searches were carried out in the village even after Asifa's family filed a missing complaint, the crime branch said in its letter.