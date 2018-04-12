Kathua Gang-rape And Murder: Civil Society Outraged, Demands Justice

All those who wish justice for women should stand up and raise their voices against the rapists and their protectors in Unnao and Kathua .

A 8 year old is drugged, raped & murdered and another one is fighting for justice for herself and the death of her father in custody.

We have a choice either raise your voice or be a silent spectator.

‘Stand up for what is right even if you are standing alone.’#Kathua#Unnao