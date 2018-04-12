Kathua Rape Case: From Akshay Kumar To Karan Johar, Celebs Demand Justice

Chilling details of Kathua gangrape and murder of the 8-year-old from Jammu has triggered nationwide outrage and the world of Bollywood is not immune to it. Celebrities Sonam Kapoor, Richa Chaddha, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar and many others have expressed their anguish on microblogging site Twitter and have demanded #JusticeForAsifa.
Director Karan Johar tweeted, "Inhuman!!! Appalling !!!!! Justice has to has to be served!!!!!(sic)"
Actor Akshay Kumar tweeted, "Yet again we've failed as a society. Can't think straight as more chilling details on [the] case emerge...her innocent face refuses to leave me. Justice must be served, hard and fast!"
Actress Sonam Kapoor tweeted, "Ashamed appalled and disgusted by fake nationals and fake Hindus. I cannot believe this is happening in my country."
Actor-Director Farhan Akhtar tweeted, "Imagine what goes through the mind of an 8 yr old as she is drugged, held captive, gang raped over days and then murdered. If you don't feel her terror, you are not human. If you don't demand [she] get justice, you belong to nothing."
Actress Richa Chaddha tweeted, "LET THE WORLD KNOW WE DEFEND OUR RAPISTS,we commit atrocities in places of worship and desecrate the Flag. Thank God international press isn't for sale.Hopefully bad PR may get the administration to act?Also,a woman as a CM is such a poor joke @mehbooba.Aisi bhi kya alliance ?"
Actor Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, "A 8 year old is drugged, raped & murdered and another one is fighting for justice for herself and the death of her father in custody. We have a choice either raise your voice or be a silent spectator. 'Stand up for what is right even if you are standing alone.' #Kathua #Unnao"
Actress Nimrat Kaur tweeted, "Equal rights/gender bias/pay disparity all seem like such distant, first world concerns.Lets begin with addressing the unmentionable horrors of the absense of humanity.The only way forward, if at all, from this blood curdling barbarism is justice.Heartbroken and aghast."