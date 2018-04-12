Rahul Gandhi Reaches India Gate To Lead Protest Over Kathua, Unnao Rape Cases; Sonia Gandhi To Join LIVE Updates

Here are the highlights of Rahul Gandhi's candle light march at India Gate:
.@RahulGandhi, Congress leaders hold candlelight vigil in Delhi, demand justice in Kathua, Unnao cases- NDTV (@ndtv) April 12, 2018
LIVE updates here: https://t.co/8SO1WQ5PhX#JusticeForAsifapic.twitter.com/koUjllnOmo
When guard of the country is sleeping, we have to do something about it: Ghulam Nabi Azad
"When the prime minister sleeps, Congress has to do the job of waking him up. Right now, at this point of time, all the governments are sleeping. We had said this before as well, that women and children are in danger in your government," said Ghulam Nabi Azad.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, husband Robert Vadra join candlelight march for women's safety at India Gate- NDTV (@ndtv) April 12, 2018
Watch LIVE: https://t.co/hMlRpgak2y#JusticeForAsifapic.twitter.com/fJ4Rpueb8Q
"Sab chalta hai will not do"
Stressing on the fact that the protest was a non-political one, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said that the "Sab chalta hai" attitude will not do and that the government needs to do something about the situation. "It is a protest to ensure that a government blinded by political power does something about the situation," he said.
"PM Modi reflect on what your ideology is doing to India": Salman Khurshid
Former foreign minister Salman Khurshid attacked PM Modi over the Kathua rape case through Twitter. He added that vampires are slowly killing our soul. He also posted a picture of Asifa Bano, the 8-year-old Asifa Bano was brutally raped and murdered, saying that she will always live in our hearts.
PM Modi reflect on what your ideology is doing o India. Asifa was silenced but she must live on in our hearts so that humanity does not die and become silent too.Vampires are slowly killing our soul. pic.twitter.com/oboCqXvgFH- Salman Khurshid (@salman7khurshid) April 12, 2018
Like millions of Indians my heart hurts tonight. India simply cannot continue to treat its women the way it does.- Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 12, 2018
Join me in a silent, peaceful, candlelight vigil at India Gate at midnight tonight to protest this violence and demand justice.
Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi had called the Kathua rape case a "crime against humanity"
How can anyone protect the culprits of such evil?- Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 12, 2018
What happened to Asifa at #Kathua is a crime against humanity. It cannot go unpunished.
What have we become if we allow politics to interfere with such unimaginable brutality perpetrated on an innocent child?