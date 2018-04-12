Rahul Gandhi Reaches India Gate To Lead Protest Over Kathua, Unnao Rape Cases; Sonia Gandhi To Join LIVE Updates

All India | Edited by | Updated: April 13, 2018 00:16 IST
13 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Rahul Gandhi Reaches India Gate To Lead Protest Over Kathua, Unnao Rape Cases; Sonia Gandhi To Join LIVE Updates
New Delhi:  Rahul Gandhi reached India Gate today for a candle light vigil to protest the Kathua and Unnao rape cases. Stressing on the nature of the march to be held as silent and peaceful, the Congress chief said that he feels the equal amount of pain like millions of Indians. "Join me in a silent, peaceful, candlelight vigil at India Gate at midnight tonight to protest this violence and demand justice. India simply cannot continue to treat its women the way it does," he said. Mr Gandhi had been called out on social media for not speaking up even as the party's leaders in Jammu appeared to back protests in support of those arrested in little Asifa Bano's killing. The march is to take place in a short while. 


Here are the highlights of Rahul Gandhi's candle light march at India Gate: 




Apr 13, 2018
00:15 (IST)
Apr 13, 2018
00:13 (IST)
Sonia Gandhi to join candlelight vigil 
Apr 13, 2018
00:11 (IST)

When guard of the country is sleeping, we have to do something about it: Ghulam Nabi Azad 

"When the prime minister sleeps, Congress has to do the job of waking him up. Right now, at this point of time, all the governments are sleeping. We had said this before as well, that women and children are in danger in your government," said Ghulam Nabi Azad. 

Apr 13, 2018
00:05 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi arrives at India Gate for the protest 


Apr 13, 2018
00:04 (IST)
"We are here to give a message - darkness will not prevail": Salman Khurshid 

"We are here to share pain, to share the sense of loss. To be able to give a message that this darkness will not overwhelm us, that darkness will not prevail," said former foreign minister Salman Khurshid. 
Apr 12, 2018
23:58 (IST)
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra arrive at the venue of protest 


Apr 12, 2018
23:55 (IST)

"Sab chalta hai will not do"

Stressing on the fact that the protest was a non-political one, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said that the "Sab chalta hai" attitude will not do and that the government needs to do something about the situation. "It is a protest to ensure that a government blinded by political power does something about the situation," he said. 

Apr 12, 2018
23:52 (IST)
"Beti bachao, beti padhao, not a slogan but warning by the BJP": Congress 

In a blatant attack on the BJP, the Congress said that the party's Beti bajao slogan was not a slogan but a warning which meant save the daughter from the BJP. "On one side, Yogi Adityanath is protecting the BJP MLA, on the other side; the PDD-BJP government has failed to give justice to the Kathua rape victim," said Congress leader Randeep Surjewala.
Apr 12, 2018
23:48 (IST)
Hundreds of people gather at India Gate for candle light vigil 



Apr 12, 2018
23:41 (IST)
"There is an entire system which will protect a criminal who to get votes"

A bunch of angry prostestors expressed their views on the Kathua rape case tagging the incident as disgusting. "I think we are disgusted. There is an entire system which will protect a criminal to get votes: Rupel, a protestor. "Its absolutely shocking. Can you imagine what the family must have gone through. We will do everything to avenge it," said another protester. 

Apr 12, 2018
23:31 (IST)

"PM Modi reflect on what your ideology is doing to India": Salman Khurshid 

Former foreign minister Salman Khurshid attacked PM Modi over the Kathua rape case through Twitter. He added that vampires are slowly killing our soul. He also posted a picture of Asifa Bano, the 8-year-old Asifa Bano was brutally raped and murdered, saying that she will always live in our hearts. 

Apr 12, 2018
23:23 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi had called for the march which is to take place at midnight, two hours before the event. 


Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi had called the Kathua rape case a "crime against humanity"

 
No more content
Comments

Trending

Rahul GandhiCandlelight march

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
CWG 2018 Medal TallyLive cricket ScoreIPL Schedule 2018Huawei P20 ProIPL 2018Asifa Case

................................ Advertisement ................................