Fearing Failure, 19-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Odisha

A 19-year-old NEET aspirant in Odisha's Bhadrak district was found hanging in his house on Thursday, police said.

His family alleged that the teen took his life, fearing that he would not clear the exam he appeared on May 3.

The deceased has been identified as Jyoti Prakash Barik, a resident of Nunda village under Tihidi block.

According to police, he was found hanging from the ceiling of their rented house in Bhadrak town police station area.

Though he was taken to Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital, doctors declared him dead on arrival, police said.

While Bhadrak Town Police registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation into the matter, his family members said he was under intense mental stress after appearing in the exam on Sunday.

Jyoti Prakash had failed to crack the NEET examination last year and was optimistic of clearing it this time.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) is a national-level entrance exam for undergraduate medical courses, including MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and BSc Nursing, conducted annually.

His father runs a tea stall to earn his livelihood and spent around Rs 3 lakh for his son's coaching, family members claimed.

"Fearing another failure, he might have died by suicide," his father said.

Speaking to reporters, the family members said Jyoti Prakash was alone at home last night when the incident occurred.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)