Man, 55, Dies By Suicide As Villagers Assault, Torture Daughter

A man allegedly died by suicide after his daughter was assaulted, humiliated, and publicly tortured by some villagers in Odisha's Bhadrak district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at Chaddia in Chandabali block under Bansada police station limits on Sunday. The police identified the man as Lambodar Tarai (55).

Police said Lakshmipriya, the daughter of the man, has lodged a complaint that Lambodar consumed poison on Sunday night and died.

According to the complaint, Lambodar took the extreme step after being unable to bear the continued harassment and public humiliation inflicted upon his daughter.

Tensions escalated when members of local self-help groups allegedly assaulted Lakshmipriya, accusing her of selling illicit liquor despite the villagers in a meeting held on December 24 last year collectively resolved that no one would be allowed to sell alcohol in the village, the police said.

She was allegedly dragged to the village square, where she was subjected to physical and mental torture, they said.

A 'kangaroo court' set up by the villagers allegedly imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on her. She reportedly managed to pay only Rs 10,000, the complaint said.

Lakshmipriya alleged that she was abused with obscene language and continued to face public harassment.

Unable to cope with the relentless humiliation and torture meted out to his daughter, her father consumed poison. He was immediately admitted to Chandbali hospital, where the doctor declared him dead.

Bhadrak ASP Arup Abhishek Behera said one person was arrested in this connection, and the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Chandbali, has been directed to investigate the case.

Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation, he said.

