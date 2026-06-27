Father Lynches Two Children After Fight With Wife In Tripura

In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his two minor children after attacking them with a piece of firewood at a Bru Settlement Camp in Tripura's Gandacherra (Gandatwisa) subdivision on Saturday morning.

The incident took place at Ultachhara ADC Village, which falls under the Gandacherra subdivision in the remote Dhalai district.

According to preliminary information, the accused, identified as Lalchuanama Bru, allegedly returned home in an intoxicated condition and first assaulted his wife, Ramtaru Bru.

The woman managed to escape from the house with one of their children. However, their two other children - a four-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter - remained inside.

Reportedly, the accused allegedly attacked the two children with a wooden log used as firewood, resulting in their deaths on the spot.

Following the incident, police arrested the accused and launched an investigation into the case.

The bodies of the two children have been kept at the Gandacherra Sub-Divisional Hospital morgue for post-mortem examination.

Further investigation is underway.