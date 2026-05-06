Extreme Heat Can Make LPG Cylinders Dangerous: 5 Safety Tips You Must Know

LPG Safety Tips: Summer temperatures continue to soar across India, and the risks of fire accidents have also increased. Fire departments and safety experts have issued warnings to residents, and when it comes to household safety, people must be aware of the items that can trigger fire. For example, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders can become dangerous if not stored and used properly in extreme heat. Improper handling, poor ventilation and direct heat exposure increase the risk of leaks, fire and even explosions.

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Why heat makes LPG cylinders risky

LPG is stored under pressure as a liquid, and when the cylinder gets hot, the liquid expands, and the pressure inside rises. Most domestic cylinders are fitted with a pressure relief valve, but if exposed to flames or direct sunlight, the risk of rupture increases. In fact, the safety data sheets for LPG specifically state: "May explode if heated".

Here are 5 essential safety rules every household should follow.

1. Store cylinders in a cool, ventilated area, away from direct sun: Always keep cylinders upright in a well-ventilated space. Never place them near windows exposed to direct sunlight, next to ovens or near heat-emitting appliances. Keeping them in balconies is safe, only if they're shaded and ventilated.

2. Check pipes, regulators and valves regularly for leaks: Extreme heat can degrade rubber tubes faster. Inspect connections weekly. Use a soapy water solution on the pipe and regulator; bubbles mean a leak. Replace cracked or worn hoses immediately. If you smell gas, turn off the regulator first, open all doors and windows, and do not switch on lights or appliances. A single spark can trigger ignition.

"Do not use lighted match stick to check gas leaks. An easy way is to place your thumb on the cylinder valve for a few seconds, in case of profuse leakage you can feel pressure of the leaking gas," official consumer guidance noted.

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3. Keep cylinders at least 5 feet from flames and heat sources: Always maintain a distance between the cylinder and the stove, electrical points or any open flame. Don't store petrol, aerosols or other flammables near LPG. When using a gas stove, keep flammable items like curtains, plastic and paper away.

4. Never use or store cylinders indoors in confined spaces: LPG is heavier than air and can pool on the floor if it leaks, creating an explosion risk in closed rooms. "Always keep the Gas stove on a platform above the cylinder level. Never keep a cylinder in a pit below floor level. Do not place a cylinder inside an enclosed compartment," it added.

5. Turn off the regulator after use, not just the stove knob: Switching off only the burner leaves gas in the pipe. Always turn off the cylinder valve when you're done cooking. "Switch off the regulator every night before going to bed," safety guidelines stated.

"Your kitchen is not a playground - do not allow children to play near the LPG installation."

What to do when you smell gas?