The Tamil Nadu government has constituted a four-member Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) to investigate a sexual harassment complaint filed by a woman bureaucrat against TVK MLA C Arul Vignesh, following a direction from the Madras High Court on Tuesday.

Senior IAS officer Kakarla Usha, Secretary to the Tamil Nadu Environment Department, will head the committee as its Presiding Officer. The three other members are Madhumathi, an IAS officer who serves as Secretary of the Welfare of Differently Abled Persons Department, Sumathi, a government officer, and Sunitha Joe, a social worker.

The constitution of the committee comes hours after the High Court directed the state government to constitute an ICC and submit its report by November 27.

The court took note of the peculiar difficulty faced by the complainant, who was herself the District Officer under the POSH Act and headed the district-level committee tasked with addressing sexual harassment complaints. This meant she could not approach the very committee under her own charge with a complaint against the MLA. The court therefore directed the constitution of a state-level ICC to examine her complaint.

During the hearing, the court made strong observations about the seriousness of sexual harassment complaints, remarking that it was a "sad day for the republic". It also observed: "If this is the situation for a Collector, what about women in lesser posts?"

In a parallel move, the government has appointed SP Shristi Singh as the Investigating Officer in the police case, with Inspector General of Police N Kamini designated as the Monitoring Officer.

The High Court has also imposed restrictions on media coverage of the case. Invoking Section 16 of the POSH Act, the court restrained the press and media from publishing or communicating information covered by the provision, which mandates confidentiality regarding the identities of the complainant, respondent and witnesses, as well as the complaint and inquiry proceedings.

The Cyber Crime Department has been directed to remove existing social media posts containing such information. Social media platforms and intermediaries have also been asked to prevent further publication. The court warned that violations could invite prosecution.

The FIR followed a complaint lodged on November 23 over allegations that the MLA had sent sexually coloured and obscene WhatsApp messages to the woman bureaucrat and had allegedly visited her residence in an inebriated condition. Arul Vignesh has denied the allegations, describing them as baseless and politically motivated.

The ICC is expected to examine the complaint and submit its findings within the timeline stipulated by the High Court.