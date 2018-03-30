'Exam Warriors 2': Rahul Gandhi's Dig Aims For PM's Book Over Paper Leaks

Mocking the prime minister on Twitter, Mr Gandhi attached a photograph of of PM Modi playing with children.
"PM wrote Exam Warriors, a book to teach students stress relief during exams. Next up: Exam Warriors 2, a book to teach students and parents stress relief, once their lives are destroyed due to leaked exam papers," he tweeted.
The prime minister had also talked about fighting exam stress in his "Mann ki Baat" programme ahead of the board exams.
The Congress has been attacking the prime minister on the CBSE announcing a retest of the Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics papers after reports that they were leaked.
Comments
Yesterday, Mr Gandhi had targeted the prime minister over the series of leaks, including CBSE board papers, to say that the "chowkidar" was weak.