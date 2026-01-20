"Elon Musk, Patron Of Freedom Of Speech": NCP Leader At Jaipur Lit Festival

Freedom of speech is being used in India, but without any responsibility, said Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi at the 19th Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF). During a debate on 'Freedom of speech is a dangerous idea', Chaturvedi quoted former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and added that he had said that freedom of speech can be used in absolute terms theoretically, but it is dangerous in practice.

Posting a nude or semi-nude photo of a woman on social media is not freedom of speech but a crime, Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said on Monday during the closing debate at the Jaipur Literature Festival.

Those who strongly supported the topic included Anish Gawande, spokesperson of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar); Fara Dabhoiwala, India-born British historian, senior researcher at Princeton University and author of the book 'What is Free Speech'; former Rajya Sabha member and former bureaucrat Pawan K Verma; and Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi.

On the other side of the stage, speaking against the motion were British poet Alice Oswald, British journalist and satirist Ian David Hislop, former Indian Ambassador to the US Navtej Sarna, and former Indian High Commissioner to Australia Navdeep Suri.

Chaturvedi also highlighted the flood of misinformation during the COVID-19 pandemic. This shows how dangerous the idea of freedom of speech is, as it gives rise to hate speech and such misinformation. It causes long-term damage, and India is facing it, Chaturvedi added.

Taking a dig at US President Donald Trump, Journalist Ian Hislop said, "Absolute freedom of speech does not exist except for Donald Trump. But my profession could not have survived without this idea."

Agreeing with Chaturvedi, former Rajya Sabha MP Pawan K Verma said, "It is a good idea but dangerous in the current context. The definition of this idea has become a monopoly on power. Do you want to face sedition charges or be thrown off a TV show? Do you want to be labelled anti-national or hounded by enforcement directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for speaking against power? Freedom of speech has now become like playing with fire."

He added, "It is good only in a fair space. The ruling party can talk about building a Godse temple in the name of Bhagwat under the guise of freedom of speech, but if you oppose it in the same tone, you end up in jail."

During the debate, NCP spokesperson Gawande cited examples of Umar Khalid's pre-trial detention and several cases of mob lynchings of Muslims. He said, "When it comes to them, freedom of speech means silence. Earlier, the idea of freedom of speech was to fight against power. But it has always been a tool for the few, by the few, and of the few."

"Today, the patron of freedom of speech is Elon Musk. It allows parliamentarians to make sexist comments, bully a Muslim MP, and chant slogans like 'Goli Maaro Saalo Ko' on Delhi streets. Only a few people can enjoy this right."

Speaking against the motion, Oswald said, "My question is, if freedom of speech is a dangerous idea, who will regulate power? If I say something against the government, am I a terrorist? It should be implemented with adequate safeguards."

Meanwhile, Dabhoiwala neither supported nor opposed the motion. He said, "It is a good idea for the voiceless, but it becomes a weapon of power. Recent media makes it even worse."