iPhone, Jeans, Toothpaste: Gujarat Delivery Agent Steals Rs 4-Lakh Parcels

A 26-year-old delivery agent employed by Flipkart in Gujarat's Surat district has been arrested by the Bhavnagar Local Crime Branch (LCB) with mobile phones and other goods worth Rs 4.60 lakh, allegedly stolen from parcels meant for customers around 15 days ago, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Rutvik Makwana, also known as Koli, was arrested on October 23 after the LCB received information that a man was selling mobile phones and other items without bills or supporting documents on a public road near the embankment of Gangajaliya Lake on Motibaug Road in Bhavnagar district.

Police personnel reached the spot and found Makwana in possession of the goods.

When asked to produce bills or other documents to establish their ownership, he failed to do so and could not provide a satisfactory explanation.

The police seized the items as suspected stolen property and arrested him.

During questioning, Makwana allegedly admitted that he worked as a delivery boy for Flipkart in Surat and had stolen parcels about 15 days earlier.

According to the police, he would obtain delivery bags containing mobile phones and other valuable goods meant for customers, allegedly misappropriate the parcels instead of delivering them or returning them to the company, and then abscond.

The police identified the accused as a labourer residing in the Raj Mandir Paan Wala lane near Hussaini Chowk in Akhlol Jakatnaka of Bhavnagar.

He was handed over to Gangajaliya police station for further legal proceedings and investigation.

The seized property, valued at Rs 4,60,512, included 13 mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, a smartwatch, wristwatches, perfumes, personal care products, clothing and electronic accessories.

"The mobile phones included a Google Pixel 10 A worth Rs 47,000, a Samsung Galaxy S25 FE worth Rs 53,000, two Samsung Galaxy A36 5G phones valued at Rs 35,000 each, two Lava Virat Curve 5G phones worth Rs 20,000 each, an AI Nova Pro 5G worth Rs 17,000, a Poco C85X 5G worth Rs 14,000, an HMD Vibe 5G worth Rs 10,000, a Motorola G37 Power worth Rs 15,000, a Vivo T5 Pro 5G worth Rs 45,000 and two Vivo V70 FE phones valued at Rs 49,000 each," officials said.

Other items included Bluetooth devices in boxes labelled GoBoult Mustang Torq, Mivi, OnePlus Nord 4 Pro and Vivo Buds; a Fire-Boltt smartwatch; wristwatches from Titan, Spinner, Letigo and Fenton; perfumes from Oscar Big Shot Jazz Club, Oscar Forever Aqua Luxury and Beardo Don; three Denver Sporting Club body sprays; Dote Key face wash; Colgate Max Fresh toothpaste; an Oud of Dubai perfume combo; Pilgrim moisturiser; eight Boroplus soaps; Ocean face wash; and Power Coating car polish gel.

The recovery also included two white wall chargers with cables, a black belt, a night lamp, an iPhone 17 Pro Max back cover, a silver-coloured bracelet, five pairs of jeans, four T-shirts, a pair of coffee-coloured night trousers, a Louis Philippe shirt, a URBR power bank and Apple AirPods in a white case valued at Rs 22,000.

The case detected by the Bhavnagar LCB is registered at Saroli police station in Surat city under Section 306 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Further investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)