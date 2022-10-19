Delhi Woman Allegedly Kidnapped In Ghaziabad, Gang-Raped, Tortured

The Ghaziabad police say all five accused were known to the survivor. (File)

A 40-year-old woman from Delhi was allegedly kidnapped by five men in Ghaziabad and gang-raped and tortured for two days, police said on Wednesday. All five men were known to the survivor, who is in hospital. Four of the accused have been arrested, the police said.

The woman is in a "very serious condition with an iron rod still inside her", Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal tweeted.

The Ghaziabad police were on Tuesday alerted to a woman lying near Ashram Road that connects the satellite town to Delhi. The police took her to the GTB Hospital and registered her complaint.

According to the police, the woman was returning to Delhi after a birthday party in Ghaziabad and was dropped off at a bus stand by her brother. While she was waiting for the bus, a car approached the woman and five men dragged her into it, the police said. They took her to an undisclosed location and allegedly raped her.

"It is being said that they (victim and accused) have a property dispute and the matter is sub-judice. We're taking all necessary action," Nipun Agarwal, superintendent of police Ghaziabad, told news agency ANI.

The Delhi Commission for Woman has issued notice to the Ghaziabad senior superintendent of police asking for details of the accused. "The woman was found in a very serious condition in a pool of blood, with an iron rod still inside her. The woman is in a critical condition," the notice sent by Swati Maliwal read.

"The Delhi girl was on her way back from Ghaziabad in the night when she was forcibly taken away in the car. 5 people raped for 2 days & rod inserted in her private parts. The rod was still inside it when it was found in a sack on the side of the road. Fighting for life in the hospital. Notice has been issued to SSP Ghaziabad," Ms Maliwal tweeted in Hindi.