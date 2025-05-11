"We Lost 5 Soldiers In Operation Sindoor": Indian Military Pays Homage

The Indian Army lost 5 soldiers in 'Operation Sindoor', launched in response to a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. "I pay homage to 5 fellow personnel from the armed forces, their sacrifices will always be remembered," the Army said in a briefing today.

The Army also said that the Pakistan Army has reported to have lost approximately 35 to 40 personnel in artillery and small arms firing on the Line of Control between May 7 and May 10.

'Operation Sindoor' was launched on early May 7 to destroy nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack. All subsequent retaliations to Pakistani offensives were carried out under 'Operation Sindoor'.

"Our targets were terror-oriented and later, once they launched air intrusions and air operations on our infrastructure, we have used heavier weapons and there would have been casualties, but those are still being assessed..." the Army said.

Pakistan violated the ceasefire on Saturday, just hours after it reached an agreement with India. The Army has warned that if there were any violation of the ceasefire, either tonight or at a later date, it would be responded to "fiercely".

Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, in a special briefing this evening, said he sent a "hotline" message to his counterpart about the violations and India's firm and clear intent to respond 'fiercely' if repeated.

Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were gunned down by terrorists in Pahalgam on April 22. India has blamed Pakistan for the attack, a charge denied by Pakistan. Nearly two weeks after the attack, India launched 'Operation Sindoor', which New Delhi said was only targeted at the terror bases.

What followed was a wave of Pakistani attacks using drones and other munitions, which India said was "repulsed" by its forces, who gave a "befitting reply" to Islamabad's aggression.

India said it "neutralised" Pakistani attempts to strike military targets with drones and missiles, including hitting air bases in Pakistan.