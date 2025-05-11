"Shouldn't Be Blamed": Asaduddin Owaisi After Foreign Secretary Trolled

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has slammed trolls targeting Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri following the government's announcement of the ceasefire with Pakistan. Mr Misri has been the face of the government in its briefings on Opposition Sindoor. Along with Colonel Sophiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, the seasoned diplomat articulated India's position during the tense security situation.

"Mr Vikram Misri is a decent and an honest hard-working diplomat working tirelessly for our Nation. Our civil servants work under the Executive this must be remembered & they shouldn't be blamed for the decisions taken by The Executive /or any Political leadership running Watan E Aziz," Mr Owaisi said in a post on X.

Mr Vikram Misri is a decent and an Honest Hard working Diplomat working tirelessly for our Nation.

Earlier, Congress leader Salman Anees Soz came to Mr Misri's defence. "Vikram Misri, a Kashmiri, has done India proud. No amount of trolling can diminish his service to the country. If you can't say thank you, learn to shut up," he said.

An alumnus of Delhi's Hindu College and XLRI, Jamshedpur, Mr Misri briefly worked in advertising before joining the Indian Foreign Service. He has worked in several Indian missions abroad and also in the Prime Minister's Office. He took charge as Foreign Secretary in July last year.

During the closely followed government briefings since Operation Sindoor began, the Foreign Secretary received much praise for his choice of words and apt responses to Pakistan's remarks.

In his response to Pakistan's proposal for a joint probe into Pahalgam attack, which left 26 innocents dead, Mr Misri said Islamabad does not a have "bright record" on this front. "We, in particular with regard to the Mumbai attacks of 2008, where a Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist was captured alive; India provided extensive information and evidence related to the involvement of Pakistani terrorists in this attack. Cases were registered, but you are all aware that these cases have not progressed despite the formation of judicial teams etc., and Pakistan has consistently stonewalled all efforts to move the investigation along," he said.

Also, in a sharp response to a Pakistan Army officer flagging Indians' critical remarks against its government, he said such criticism is the hallmark of any open and functioning democracy.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, the chief of the Pakistan Army's media arm ISPR, was addressing the press when he pointed to remarks by several Indians -- politicians, social media influencers and the general public -- criticising the government's actions.

In his reply, Mr Misri said, "The Pakistan Army spokesman seems to take great joy at the fact that the Indian public should criticise the government of India with regard to various issues. It may be a surprise to Pakistan to see citizens criticising their own government. That is the hallmark of any open and functioning democracy. Pakistan's unfamiliarity with that should not be surprising."