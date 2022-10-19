On Delhi Woman's Alleged Gang-Rape, Doctors Contradict 'Torture' Charge

The Ghaziabad police say all five accused were known to the survivor. (File)

The 36-year-old Delhi woman who was allegedly kidnapped, gang-raped and tortured for two days by five men in Ghaziabad has sustained no internal injuries, GTB Hospital said on Wednesday.

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal had earlier tweeted, saying the woman was in a "very serious condition" after the accused inserted "an iron rod inside her". However, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital says the woman is stable and under observation. “No internal injury has been found till now,” they added.

All five accused were known to the survivor. One of the accused, identified as Shahrukh, has been arrested, the Ghaziabad police said. "It is being said that they (survivor and accused) have a property dispute and the matter is sub-judice. We're taking all necessary action," Nipun Agarwal, superintendent of police Ghaziabad, told news agency ANI.

The Ghaziabad police were on Tuesday alerted to a woman lying near Ashram Road that connects the satellite town to Delhi. The woman refused to be examined at a government hospital so the police took her to GTB Hospital and registered her complaint.

According to the police, the woman was returning to Delhi after a birthday party in Ghaziabad on Sunday and was dropped off at a bus stand by her brother. While she was waiting for the bus, a car approached the woman and five men dragged her into it, the police said. They took her to an undisclosed location and allegedly raped her.

The Delhi Commission for Women has issued notice to the Ghaziabad senior superintendent of police asking for details of the accused.