Watch: Delhi, Adjoining Noida Hit By Hailstrom, Heavy Rain

Delhi weather: Hailstorm and rain was reported in many areas in Delhi NCR.

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 07, 2019 18:46 IST
Delhi weather: Twitter users posted pictures of the Delhi hailstorm.


New Delhi: 

Delhi was hit by rain and hailstorm in some areas on Thursday evening as an overcast morning gave way to showers. The temperature at around 6 pm was 17 degrees Celsius, the weather office reported.

People took to Twitter to post images and videos of the hailstorm.

It was a cloudy morning as light to moderate rains lashed parts of the National Capital Region or NCR.

The showers however, had little effect on the mercury with the minimum temperature recorded six notches above the season's average at 15 degrees Celsius.

With humidity recorded at 89 per cent, the air quality was 'very poor' in the city.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall quality index (AQI) of the national capital region was recorded at 265.

"The sky will remain generally cloudy throughout the day with light to moderate rain or thunderstorm and hail likely in the later parts of the day as well," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

At least 16 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by two to six hours due to fog and low visibility.

In the past 24 hours, the city witnessed about 1 mm of rain.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 25.1 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average while the minimum was 12 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

