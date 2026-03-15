Explained: Why Did It Rain In Delhi Today And Will It Be Hot Again Next Week?

Delhi and parts of the National Capital Region woke up to rain, lightning and gusty winds on Sunday morning, bringing relief from unusually high temperatures recorded earlier this month. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for the national capital, warning of moderate rain, thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds through the day. In neighbouring Noida and Gurugram, a yellow alert has been issued.

Weather experts say the sudden change is due to a western disturbance approaching the western Himalayan region. The system has triggered cyclonic circulation over central Pakistan and adjoining Punjab and Haryana, leading to rain and storm activity over parts of north India.

VIDEO | Delhi woke up to pleasant weather after light rain. Morning visuals from Peeragarhi area.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/zXY8sEScj7 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 15, 2026

Mahesh Palawat, vice president of meteorology and climate change at Skymet Weather, told PTI that the system, combined with the higher temperatures recorded in recent days, has helped trigger rain across the region.

“This is expected to be the season's first pre-monsoon rain, which has arrived about 10 days earlier than usual,” he added.

At 7 am on Sunday, the temperature at Delhi's Safdarjung weather station stood at 22 degrees Celsius, with cloud cover and rain expected to bring further cooling.

The IMD said temperatures in the city could drop by three to five degrees Celsius over the next few days. The minimum temperature is likely to fall to around 14-16 degrees Celsius, while the maximum could settle near 31-33 degrees Celsius by Monday.

The weather body has forecast rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds between March 15 and March 20 across the western Himalayan region and nearby plains. Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and parts of Rajasthan may see light rain and cloudy skies on some days. Temperatures in Delhi are also expected to stay slightly lower than recent highs for the next few days.

The rain has come days after Delhi recorded its hottest day of the year so far, with the temperature touching 36.8 degrees Celsius, about 8.4 degrees above normal.

⚠️ IMD Weather Warning !



Western Disturbance is likely to impact the Western Himalayan region and adjoining plains on 15–16 March.



⛈️ Isolated thunderstorms

⚡ Lightning activity

???? Gusty winds

????️ Possibility of hailstorms

Residents and travelers are advised to stay updated… pic.twitter.com/kx6LwNcv8V — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 14, 2026

Forecasts suggest similar weather conditions could continue in the coming days as the western disturbance affects north India. Delhi's air quality is expected to remain in the “moderate” category during this period, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System.