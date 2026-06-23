Delhi Unveils Health Scheme For 2.7 Lakh Construction Workers

The Delhi government has decided to launch a 'Delhi Building and Construction Workers Health Scheme' for the health protection of 2.7 lakh registered building and construction workers and their families, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday.

The scheme is expected to cover nearly 10 lakh people, she said, adding that the government expects to spend approximately Rs 200 crore annually on the scheme.

Besides annual health check-ups for workers and their families, a range of medical services will be provided free of cost, she said.

The entire treatment process will be cashless, ensuring that workers and their families do not have to bear any financial burden, she said.

Chief Minister Gupta said that the Delhi government is working with full sensitivity and commitment for the welfare of every section of society, particularly the poor, workers and underprivileged families.

She said construction workers are the foundation of the capital's development, and strengthening their health and social security remains a key priority of the government.

She said construction workers are routinely exposed to stone-cutting dust, chemicals, excessive noise, heavy machinery, general dust and physically demanding working conditions. As a result, they remain vulnerable to silicosis (a lung disease), respiratory ailments, skin disorders and other serious health problems.

She noted that a comprehensive health protection scheme for this section had long been lacking, and the present initiative has been designed to address that gap.

The Chief Minister said that under the scheme, registered construction workers and their eligible family members, including spouses, children, and parents, will receive free, quality healthcare services through empanelled hospitals and mobile health units.

Each registered worker will be entitled to treatment of up to Rs 2 lakh at empanelled hospitals, while the limit for a family will be up to Rs 10 lakh. The entire treatment process will be cashless, eliminating any financial burden on workers and their families.

The scheme will also provide annual health check-ups for registered workers and their spouses. In addition, beneficiaries will have access to free OPD and IPD services, diagnostic and laboratory facilities, emergency medical assistance and referral services.

Healthcare services will also be delivered through Mobile Medical Units at construction sites and in areas with high worker concentrations.

According to the Chief Minister, digital health records for beneficiaries will be created under the scheme, and a modern beneficiary-tracking system will be developed to ensure effective monitoring and transparency in service delivery, she said.

A 24/7 toll-free helpline will also be set up to assist workers, she said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)