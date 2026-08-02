Vidya Vahini Scheme: Delhi Government To Provide Free Bicycles To 1.40 Lakh Girl Students

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched the 'Vidya Vahini' scheme, an initiative aimed at helping girl students continue their education by making their daily commute to school easier and safer.

During the launch event at the East Vinod Nagar Sports Complex, more than 3,000 Class 9 students from Delhi government schools received bicycles as part of the first phase of the programme.

Under the scheme, nearly 1.40 lakh eligible girl students across Delhi will receive free bicycles in a phased manner. The Chief Minister said the initiative is intended to ensure that transportation problems do not stop girls from attending school or completing their education.

While interacting with students at the event, Gupta encouraged them to study with confidence and highlighted the importance of education in building a brighter future, reported PTI.

She said the bicycles would not only make travel more convenient but would also provide girls with greater independence and a sense of dignity.

The scheme is expected to improve school attendance, reduce dropout rates and address parents' concerns about the safety of their daughters while travelling to and from school.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood said the programme focuses on solving the transport difficulties faced by many girls after entering Class 9.

The Delhi government had earlier approved around Rs 90 crore for the bicycle distribution programme. Officials said the initiative will cover eligible girl students across the city in multiple phases.

The 'Vidya Vahini' scheme is part of Delhi's wider efforts to promote girls' education, encourage regular school attendance, and support the safety and empowerment of female students.