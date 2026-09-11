Rain Hits Parts Of Delhi, Weather Office Issues Red Alert

Rain lashed parts of the city on Friday, with the weather office issuing a red alert for the next few hours.

Some areas, including central Delhi, received light to moderate rain.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said many areas are expected to receive moderate to heavy rain in the next few hours.

In view of the forecast, the IMD's district-level nowcast has issued a red alert.

Meteorologists said the city could also experience light to moderate rain during the evening hours, with rainfall activity likely to continue over Delhi for the next two days, till Sunday.

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