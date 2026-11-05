Delhi Plans Artificial Rain If Pollution Worsens After Diwali, Chhath Puja

The Delhi government plans to induce artificial rain if air pollution levels increase post Diwali and Chhath Puja, according to sources. The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi currently stands at 367, which falls in the 'very poor' category, with some areas recording 'severe' levels of pollution. Jahangirpuri in North Delhi recorded the highest AQI at 459 followed by IIT Delhi and Punjabi Bagh, which recorded AQI levels of at 445, with PM2.5 emerging as the dominant pollutant. Visibility has dropped sharply, and residents report respiratory discomfort amid the dense haze that has reduced sunlight and blanketed landmarks such as India Gate.

In a bid to control air pollution, the Delhi government has conducted two trials of artificial rain in the last 15 days, sources confirmed. One trial of artificial rain was conducted near Delhi Airport.

These trials and cloud seeding were conducted at an altitude of about 30,000 meters as compared to 10,000 meters last year.

Cloud Seeding Explained

Cloud seeding is the process of adding special substances like silver iodide and dry ice to clouds to make it rain or snow in areas experiencing water scarcity, less snowfall, or to reduce hail and clear fog. It can be done using airplanes, rockets, or machines on the ground.

Artificial rain brought in by cloud seeding helps reduce pollution levels but does not tackle the problem at its source.

"We aren't tackling pollution at the source so cloud seeding will not help reduce pollution levels in the long run. We can deploy it on days when pollution levels skyrocket, for example, a day after Diwali, but it isn't a solution," Sunil Dahiya, Founder and Lead Analyst at Envirocatalysts, had told NDTV.

What Supreme Court Said On Firecracker Use On Diwali

The Supreme Court on Monday gave a nod to bursting certified green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR on November 7 and 8 stating lack of data to decide on a complete ban as solution to Delhi's annual pollution problem. The complete ban on firecrackers will be restored on November 9, the court said.

The use of firecrackers shall be confined between 6:00 AM to 7:00 AM and 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM on the two days, that is, the one before and on the Diwali day, the court said.

READ | Supreme Court Allows Certified Green Crackers In Delhi For Diwali

GRAP 2 Curbs In Delhi

The Commission for Air Quality Management has enforced Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR. Restrictions include a ban on dust-generating construction and demolition activities (with limited exemptions for essential projects), curbs on diesel generator sets except for emergency use, intensified mechanised road sweeping and water sprinkling, doubled parking charges, and restrictions on non-BS-VI vehicles from outside Delhi. Public transport frequency has been increased to discourage private vehicle use.