Delhi Police Van Driven By 'Drunk' Officers Kills Man, 2 Officers Suspended

A man died in the national capital, Delhi, after allegedly being hit by a Police Control Room (PCR) van. The Delhi Police vehicle, with two officers on board, hit the man early on Thursday, according to the victim's son, who had stepped out at the time of the incident. The man, identified as Gangaram Tiwari, was the owner of a tea stall.

"There were two people in the PCR Van and a woman. They were highly intoxicated. The vehicle climbed the roadside ramp and ran over my father," the victim's son told the news agency ANI.

The incident occurred at around 5 am near the Ramakrishna Ashram Metro Station in Central Delhi.

"There were empty liquor bottles in the van, and the police officials were smelling of alcohol. They have a spot at the back and come here regularly to drink," he said.

#WATCH | Delhi: Son of the deceased says, "There were two people in the PCR Van, including a woman. They were highly intoxicated. My father's name is Gangaram Tiwari; he was around 50-55 years old. There were bottles of liquor in the car. My father had a shop here for the last 10… https://t.co/BThmXOPHcs pic.twitter.com/TWJqDP23Ao — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2025

The victim's body has been sent for post-mortem, while Delhi Police have suspended the two officers, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and a constable. A First Information Report (FIR) is being filed, and further investigation is underway. A medical examination of both police personnel will be conducted, said Delhi Police.

The incident comes days after two brothers walking home after school were hit and killed by a police officer. A police head constable was arrested in Haryana's Palwal after a speeding car driven by him hit three brothers walking home. Two of them -- Ayaan (13) and Ahsan (9) -- died on the spot, and Arjaan (7) was critically injured.

According to residents of the area, the accused cop, Narender Kumar, was drunk and tried to escape after the accident. But they chased and caught him about 500 m from the crash site.

Visuals show the cop arguing with locals after the crash. His car, a Hyundai Exter, can also be seen in the videos.

