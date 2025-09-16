Speeding Car Crushes 2 Brothers Walking Home From School, Cop Was At Wheel

Days after rash driving claimed a senior government officer's life in Delhi, two brothers have been killed in neighbouring Haryana - this time, an enforcer of law is the accused. A police head constable has been arrested in Haryana's Palwal after a speeding car driven by him hit three brothers walking home after school yesterday. Two of them - Ayaan (13) and Ahsan (9) -- died on the spot and Arjaan (7) was critically injured.

According to residents of the area, the accused cop, Narender Kumar, was drunk and tried to escape after the accident. But they chased and caught him about 500 m from the crash site.

Mohinder Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, told the media that the children were returning home from a government school around 1.30 pm yesterday. "A car driven rashly by head constable Narendra, who was posted in Mewat, hit three children. Two of them died, and the third has been referred to Rohtak. A medical examination will reveal if the accused was drunk or not. The car was being driven at a very high speed. We have seized the vehicle and arrested the accused. He is being questioned," the senior police officer said. "We are firmly with the victims' family. We will help them in every way."

Visuals show the cop arguing with locals after the crash. His car, a Hyundai Exter, can also be seen in the videos. A local resident recorded a video after the accident and circulated it online. "He killed three boys. He didn't even stop; we managed to stop him. He is drunk," the man recording the video is heard saying.

The victims' father, Shahabuddin, said his sons went to a private school near their home and returned on foot. "Yesterday, when they were talking home, this car driven by a drunk cop hit them. He didn't even stop and tried to escape. When we stopped him, he started arguing. He threatened us that he is a cop. Then we called the police," he said.