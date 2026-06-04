Delhi Hotel Owner Witnessed Fire That Killed 21, Fled Out Of Fear: Sources

Lavkesh Bajaj, owner of Flourish Stay bed-and-breakfast where a horrific fire killed 21 people on Wednesday, drove past the burning building 'out of fear'. Bajaj was arrested hours after the blaze ripped through the hotel in the congested Hauz Rani area in Delhi's Malviya Nagar. During an interrogation late last night, Bajaj confessed to fleeing the spot while people tried to escape the fire that had engulfed the five-storey building.

Bajaj, during questioning, said that he simply drove past his burning hotel instead of stopping by to help people rescue those trapped in the fire. He fled the spot out of fear.

Where did Bajaj go?

He did not go home. Bajaj instead chose to wander around.

Bajaj acquired the building three years ago from one Ahluwalia and was operating a hotel-cum-guest house within it. The building previously housed a Khadi store. Even at that time, the building was in a highly dilapidated condition, he said.

Bajaj confirmed obtaining a license under the 'BnB' (bed-and-breakfast) scheme, under which only six rooms are allowed. However, he was allegedly operating 25 rooms, including some in the basement.

The Delhi Police is verifying all claims made by Bajaj during the interrogation and will produce him before a court today at around 2pm. The police are likely to seek a five-day remand for him.

Bed And Breakfast Scheme Guidelines

The Bed and Breakfast scheme, introduced under the Incredible India B&B framework (2007), was designed to promote safe and affordable home-stays in residential neighbourhoods.

The framework lays down the following guidelines: