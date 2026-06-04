Delhi Deadly Fire: From Uphaar To Malviya Nagar, Lessons Still Unlearnt

Twenty-one people died in a devastating fire at a bed-and-breakfast hotel in Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Wednesday, adding yet another chapter to the Capital's long and tragic history of deadly fire disasters.

The latest tragedy has once again exposed a familiar and disturbing pattern alleged safety violations, overcrowded buildings, blocked escape routes, illegal constructions and delayed rescue efforts.

Despite repeated inquiries, compensation announcements and promises of stricter enforcement after every major disaster, Delhi continues to witness fires that claim innocent lives.

The Malviya Nagar blaze has revived memories of some of the city's worst fire tragedies.

The deadliest remains the 1997 Uphaar Cinema fire in Green Park, where a transformer malfunction during a screening of the film Border triggered a blaze that killed 59 people and injured over 100. Subsequent investigations revealed major safety lapses, including blocked exits that trapped moviegoers inside.

More than two decades later, in December 2019, 43 workers were killed in the Anaj Mandi fire. The victims, many of whom were asleep, were trapped inside an illegal manufacturing unit operating in a congested part of Old Delhi. Investigators found the building lacked proper fire clearances and emergency exits, while narrow lanes delayed rescue operations. Many died of suffocation.

Several other major fires have also exposed serious lapses in safety enforcement.

In 2011, a fire during a religious congregation in Nand Nagri claimed 14 lives. In January 2018, 17 people were killed in a blaze at an illegal firecracker and packaging unit in Bawana. A year later, another 17 people died in a fire at a hotel in Karol Bagh, where investigators linked the tragedy to multiple violations, including an illegally constructed kitchen.

In May 2022, a massive fire engulfed a commercial building in Mundka, killing 27 people and exposing glaring deficiencies in fire safety compliance in commercial establishments.

Two years later, in May 2024, seven newborn babies died after a fire broke out at a baby care hospital in East Delhi's Vivek Vihar. Twelve infants were rescued and shifted to nearby hospitals. The blaze spread rapidly following explosions of oxygen cylinders inside the facility.

Fire safety experts and civic activists have repeatedly warned that weak enforcement of building regulations, illegal commercial activity in residential areas and inadequate inspections continue to put lives at risk. Yet, major disasters continue to occur with alarming regularity.

The Malviya Nagar hotel fire now joins a growing list of tragedies that have raised the same questions time and again: Were safety norms followed? Were warning signs ignored? And why do the same failures keep resurfacing after every major fire?



Official data from the Delhi Fire Service underscores the scale of the challenge.

Delhi recorded 1,396 fire-related calls in January 2026, resulting in six deaths. February saw 1,096 fire calls and six fatalities. In March, the city reported 1,538 fire incidents and 15 deaths the highest monthly toll this year. April recorded 2,663 fire calls and five deaths, while May saw the number of calls rise sharply to 3,410, with 12 fatalities.

Overall, between January and May 2026, Delhi recorded 10,103 fire-related calls and 44 fire-related deaths.

Malviya Nagar hotel fire — 21 dead.

Uphaar Cinema fire (1997) — 59 dead, 100+ injured, transformer malfunction, blocked exits.

Anaj Mandi fire (2019) — 43 dead, illegal unit, no fire clearance, no emergency exits, narrow lanes, suffocation deaths.

Nand Nagri tent fire (2011) — 14 dead.

Bawana factory fire (2018) — 17 dead.

Karol Bagh hotel fire (2019) — 17 dead, illegally constructed kitchen.

Mundka commercial building fire (2022) — 27 dead, fire safety compliance failures.

Vivek Vihar baby care hospital fire (2024) — 7 newborns dead, 12 infants rescued, oxygen cylinder explosions.

Expert concerns about weak enforcement, illegal commercial activities in residential areas and inadequate inspections.

Delhi Fire Service statistics from January–May 2026: