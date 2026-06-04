Did Lapses At Delhi's B&B Hotels Go Unchecked? Hauz Rani Fire Exposes Oversight Gaps

The deadly fire at a five-storey building in Hauz Rani has now escalated into a wider question of regulatory failure, after preliminary findings suggested the property was approved for just six rooms but was allegedly operating 25 rooms, a four-fold violation that appears to have gone unchecked until the tragedy.

What was meant to function as a regulated home stay under Delhi's Bed & Breakfast (B&B) scheme is now under scrutiny, with investigators examining how such a significant deviation from sanctioned capacity may have gone undetected for years.

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Preliminary inputs also suggest the rooms were being listed on online booking platforms, intensifying concerns over enforcement and monitoring.

FROM FIRE INCIDENT TO SYSTEMIC FAILURE

What began as a rescue operation in a densely packed residential lane has now turned into a wider governance probe.

Authorities are examining whether the property gradually shifted from a residential home-stay model into a commercial-style lodging unit while continuing to operate under its B&B registration.

The case is now being viewed as a clear test of how effectively post-approval compliance is being enforced.

WHAT THE B&B RULES MANDATE

The Bed & Breakfast scheme, introduced under the Incredible India B&B framework (2007), was designed to promote safe and affordable home-stays in residential neighbourhoods.

The framework clearly lays down the following:

Maximum six double-bed rooms per property

Mandatory owner residence on premises

Strictly residential character of the premises

Compliance with fire safety, ventilation and basic infrastructure norms

Officials are now examining whether these conditions were effectively bypassed in the Hauz Rani case.

INSPECTION SYSTEM UNDER QUESTION

A key concern emerging from the incident is how compliance is monitored after approval.

Officials acknowledge that inspections are largely conducted only at the time of registration, with little or no routine follow-up thereafter.

Enforcement is constrained by manpower limitations, with action typically triggered only after complaints are received.

This raises serious concerns over how long violations may continue without detection.

A LARGE NETWORK, LIMITED MONITORING

The scale of the programme highlights the challenge:

Around 700 properties registered in Delhi

More than 2,200-2,500 rooms under the B&B framework

While the scheme is designed to ensure verified and safe home-stays, questions are now being raised about whether ongoing compliance is being effectively tracked across such a wide network.

HOME-STAY MODEL UNDER PRESSURE

The B&B framework was envisioned as a way for travellers to experience residential hospitality, staying with families in home-like environments at affordable costs.

However, the Hauz Rani case has triggered concerns that parts of the system may be drifting toward hotel-like operations inside residential neighbourhoods, without matching enforcement strength.

KEY QUESTIONS EMERGING

As the investigation continues, several critical questions remain:

How did a property approved for six rooms allegedly expand to 24 without intervention?

Were fire safety and capacity norms actively enforced after registration?

How many similar violations may exist across Delhi's B&B network?

Is the current inspection framework strong enough to ensure compliance?

A SYSTEM UNDER STRAIN

The Hauz Rani fire has moved beyond an isolated incident into a wider examination of regulatory oversight in Delhi's hospitality sector.

Photo Credit: PTI

With limited post-registration inspections and enforcement largely dependent on complaints, the case has exposed a structural weakness in the system.

And now the focus shifts from what went wrong in Hauz Rani to how many such cases may already exist in plain sight.

CITYWIDE CRACKDOWN ORDERED

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has ordered a citywide crackdown on fire safety violations and announced a month-long inspection drive and launched a magisterial inquiry into the tragedy.

Authorities have announced a citywide enforcement drive targeting hotels, lodges, nursing homes, coaching centres, restaurants and other commercial establishments. Officials said premises found violating safety norms could face closure, sealing and legal action.

The Lieutenant Governor held a review meeting with Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood and senior officials from the Delhi government, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service and the Disaster Management Authority.

One of the key decisions taken at the meeting was the launch of a month-long enforcement drive beginning June 4. The exercise will cover hotels, lodges, inns, nursing homes, coaching institutes, restaurants and other commercial establishments considered vulnerable to fire hazards.

Teams comprising District Magistrates, Deputy Commissioners of Police, MCD officials and Delhi Fire Service personnel will conduct inspections and audits on the ground.

Authorities will check whether establishments have functional fire-fighting equipment, adequate water storage systems, emergency exits and other mandatory safety measures in place.

The Home Department has been designated as the nodal agency for the exercise, while the Chief Secretary and Delhi Police Commissioner will jointly monitor the drive over the next month.

The administration has also ordered action against hotels, lodges and inns operating beyond their sanctioned capacity.

According to decisions taken at the meeting, rooms exceeding approved limits will be shut.

Police, MCD and the Tourism Department will hold area-wise meetings with hotel associations to reiterate compliance requirements linked to fire safety norms and licensing conditions.

Officials said non-compliant establishments could face closure, sealing and legal action.

PUBLIC CAN REPORT VIOLATIONS

To widen enforcement, the Delhi Fire Service has been directed to establish a dedicated helpline and email within a week to enable citizens to report commercial establishments and Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) allegedly violating fire safety norms.

Fire safety guidelines will also be circulated digitally among commercial establishments and RWAs, asking owners and residents to assess their preparedness and address deficiencies.

The administration has also ordered a joint survey by land-owning agencies, Delhi Fire Service and Delhi Police to identify bottlenecks that could delay the movement of fire tenders during emergencies.

Officials will map narrow roads, access constraints and other choke points and explore alternative firefighting arrangements where required.

The exercise is aimed at addressing a recurring challenge during fire emergencies in congested urban areas, where delayed access can significantly affect rescue and firefighting operations.

Apart from enforcement measures, authorities have directed officials to ensure treatment of the injured and expedite identification of victims through DNA sampling wherever necessary.

Officials have also been tasked with informing families of the victims and embassies and facilitating cremation, burial or transportation of bodies.