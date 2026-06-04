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Delhi Hotel Fire Likely Caused By Short Circuit: Sources

21 people were killed, including nine Indians and 12 foreigners, after a fire broke out at Flourish Stay, a bed-and-breakfast in Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Wednesday.

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Delhi Hotel Fire Likely Caused By Short Circuit: Sources
New Delhi:

The deadly fire that ripped through a hotel in Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Wednesday was likely caused due to a short circuit, sources told NDTV on Thursday.

21 people were killed, including nine Indians and 12 foreigners, after a fire broke out at Flourish Stay, a bed-and-breakfast in the Hauz Rani area, one of the congested neighbourhoods in the South Delhi. The blaze - the deadliest the national capital has seen since 2022 - also left a dozen others injured.

The fire started around 8.30 am and quickly spread through the five-floor narrow building that had only one entry-exit point, permanently sealed windows and a sensor-operated main door.

The hotel was operating without a fire no objection certificate (NOC).

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