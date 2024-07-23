Delhi Court Grants Bail To AAP Minister Atishi In Defamation Case

The judge will further take up the matter on August 8.

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to minister Atishi in a defamation case filed by a BJP leader.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tanya Bamniyal granted bail to the senior AAP leader on a bail bond of Rs 20,000 and one surety of the like amount after she appeared before the court in pursuance to summons.

The defamation case was filed by Delhi BJP leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor against Atishi for levelling allegations that AAP leaders were approached by the BJP to join them in return for cash.

The judge will further take up the matter on August 8 for scrutiny of documents and arguments on framing of notice (charges).

The judge on May 28 refused to summon Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the complaint. The court, however, summoned Atishi.

Alleging that the claims made by AAP leaders against the BJP were false, Kapoor said none of them had furnished any material to substantiate their claims.

