Delhi Animal Activist Gets Support From Rekha Gupta After Demolition Row

Delhi's civic body suspended a junior engineer on Monday over the alleged demolition of the under-construction shelter of an animal welfare activist without any prior notice.

The action comes days after Jagriti Mishra, who runs an NGO in Delhi named Street Worldz Trust, shared several videos on her Instagram account of her confrontation with an official whom she accused of demolishing walls at the site without prior notice.

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Mishra has a massive following on Instagram. She shared videos on both her accounts- her personal account, where she has over six lakh followers and the NGO account with the username 'street_worldz709 ', where she shares her work related to animal welfare and has 3.7 million followers. The videos shared last week quickly went viral, with people urging authorities to look into the incident.

In the videos, Mishra is seen alleging that walls of her under-construction animal shelter were demolished, causing her financial losses. She alleged that a man, associated with the Aam Aadmi Party, asked her for bribes over the construction and on Friday, she received a call from labourers at the spot informing her that some people had arrived with bulldozers and demolished walls at the construction site.

On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met Mishra and assured her of strict action in the matter. She also granted her Rs 5 lakh from the Chief Minister's relief fund to compensate for the financial loss. In the video, Gupta is also heard directing a deputy commissioner of police to file a complaint against the man who allegedly tried to threaten Mishra.

"An inquiry into the Junior Engineer's conduct has been ordered, and police have been directed to register a case against those responsible. District Magistrate has been instructed to assist her in setting up the animal shelter. Financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh from the CM Relief Fund has also been assured," Gupta wrote in a post on social media.

"Our government will not tolerate harassment of citizens or misuse of authority. Those found guilty will face strict action under the law," she added.

Following Gupta's meeting with Mishra, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi suspended Junior Engineer (Building) Vikas Kumar Gupta on Monday in connection with the matter.

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Before Gupta, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Jarnail Singh also met Mishra on Saturday and clarified that the party has no links to the person who allegedly asked for bribes from her. He added that the party would support her good work.

"In the case of Jagriti, who serves homeless animals through Street World Trust, the name of an Aam Aadmi Party councillor was unnecessarily added. Today, I went to the spot and met Sister Jagriti and clarified to her that the Aam Aadmi Party has no connection to this matter. After the conversation, Jagriti Ji expressed regret over her statement, and the confusion surrounding the entire matter was cleared up," Jarnail wrote on X.