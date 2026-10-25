Darjeeling Teen Found Dead On Roof In Assam's Dhubri

The body of a 19-year-old Nepali boy from Darjeeling has been found in Assam's Dhubri district.
The victim has been identified as Anuj Darjee. His body was recovered from the tin shed roof of a building near Panchmore on GTB Road in Dhubri.
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Anuj was among nine young men and women from Singla in Darjeeling who had come to Dhubri for work and were employed at momo shops and beauty parlours. They had been living together in rented accommodation in the building where the body was found.
One of the occupants reportedly said that Anuj had gone out at night after locking the room he shared with another young man from the outside.
Police and a forensic team have arrived at the scene and launched an investigation into the incident. However, the circumstances surrounding the death remain unknown.
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