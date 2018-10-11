Cyclone Titli Live Updates: Storm Makes Landfall Near Gopalpur In Odisha

Odisha:
'Titli', which means butterfly in Hindi, has been categorised as a "very severe cyclonic storm"
Cyclone Titli has made landfall in Odisha near Gopalpur, the weather department said today. People in coastal areas of Odisha and northern Andhra Pradesh are preparing to face the full onslaught of the cyclone. 'Titli', which means butterfly in Hindi, has been categorised as a "very severe cyclonic storm". People in five coastal districts in Odisha are being moved to safety after the storm intensified. The storm is inching closer to the coast in southern Odisha and northern Andhra Pradesh. All schools, colleges and anganwadi centres in four districts of Odisha are closed today.
Here are the updates from Cyclone Titli's landfall in Odisha:
Reports of trees, electric poles getting uprooted and damages to kuchha houses were reported, officials said, adding that road communication in some places, including Gopalpur and Berhampur, was snapped.
The South Western Railways cancelled/diverted/short terminated a number of trains due to cyclone Titli. Following is a release listing the trains:
"Zero casualty is part of the state government's disaster management policy. Stocking of food and shifting of people to cyclone shelters are also included in the policy," Chief Secretary AP Padhi said.
The eye of the cyclone Titli has entered land:
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who took stock of the situation, asked the collectors of Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Kendrapara and Jagtsinghpur districts to go for an immediate evacuation of people in low-lying areas in the coastal belt.
All schools, colleges and anganwadi centres in four districts of Odisha are closed today.
People in coastal areas of Odisha and northern Andhra Pradesh are preparing to face the full onslaught of Cyclone Titli.
At least five districts like Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Khurda and Jagatsinghpur are receiving good amount of rainfall coupled with high speed winds under the impact of Titli.