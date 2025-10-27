Explained: How Cyclone 'Montha' Was Named, What It Means

Cyclone Montha, a new cyclonic storm, has formed over the Arabian Sea and is expected to hit the Andhra Pradesh coast by October 28, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Odisha is also likely to be affected, officials said.

The weather department has warned that low pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal, and the depression is likely to gain strength over the next few days.

How did Cyclone Mantha get its name?

The cyclones in the North Indian Ocean region are given names from a predetermined list submitted by countries in the region. The name Montha was suggested by Thailand, one of the 13 member countries that contribute to naming cyclones in the North Indian Ocean region.

Montha means fragrant flower or beautiful flower in the Thai language.

How are cyclones named?

Cyclones in the North Indian Ocean region are named by the Regional Specialized Meteorological Centre (RSMC), New Delhi, operated by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) under the supervision of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).

The countries that contribute names for cyclones in this region are Bangladesh, India, Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Yemen, Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Each country submits a list of 13 names. Together, they form a pool of 169 names. When a new cyclone forms, IMD picks the next name on the list.

When and where will Cyclone Montha make landfall?

The IMD has issued red and orange alerts for 23 of the 26 districts in Andhra Pradesh. Cyclone Montha is moving northwestwards, towards the Andhra coast, and is likely to make landfall between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada, on October 28.

Districts on high alert

The IMD has issued a heavy rain advisory for multiple states, including Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry, as the cyclone draws closer.

Odisha is also expected to receive heavy rainfall on October 28 and 29, with the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri on alert.