93 New COVID-19 Cases In Delhi Linked To Mosque Event, 426 Of 669 Overall

Ninety-three new cases of infection by the novel coronavirus were detected in Delhi over the past 24 hours, as per government data released Wednesday night, taking the total number of cases in the national capital to 669. On Tuesday 51 new cases and two deaths were reported.
The total figure includes nine deaths, 20 patients discharged after receiving treatment and one who has "migrated" to Singapore.
Of the total number of positive cases 214 have a history of foreign travel (or were in contact with someone who travelled) and 426, including the 93 reported yesterday, have been linked to a religious gathering held by Islamic sect Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi last month.
"93 new COVID-19 cases were reported today in the national capital taking the state tally to 669; the death toll stands at nine. All the 93 new COVID-19 positive cases reported today are linked with Nizamuddin Markaz event," Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain was quoted by news agency ANI..
Only Maharashtra (1,135 cases, 72 deaths) and Tamil Nadu (738 cases and eight deaths) have reported more COVID-19 cases than Delhi.
Across India over 5,700 confirmed cases have been reported, including 166 deaths. Of this figure more than 1,440 cases are linked to the Jamaat.
As of Monday novel coronavirus cases have been reported from 284 districts across 28 states and union territories; the count was 211 districts three days prior.
On Wednesday Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said 20 coronavirus hotspots had been identified across the city - including the famous Sadar Bazar.
Other areas identified as hotspots include parts of Mayur Vihar and Patparganj in east Delhi, Dilshad Gardens in the northeast and Malviya Nagar in the south. The Markaz Masjid, where the Jamaat gathering was held, and the Nizamuddin Basti neighbourhood, where the 100-year-old complex is located, are on the list.
The government has assured door delivery of essential items to all residents in these areas.
The Delhi government has also made face masks compulsory for all people who step out of their homes to buy groceries, vegetables or medicines or for exercise. Similar orders have been issued in Mumbai, Chandigarh, Odisha and Nagaland.
These decisions were taken at an emergency meeting at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence yesterday, which was attended by Health Minister Satyendra Jain and Mr Sisodia.
Apart from Delhi, hotspots across 15 districts in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh have also been sealed; these will remain sealed till April 15 at least, the state Chief Secretary said.
Earlier this week the Union Health Ministry released details of an aggressive containment plan for large-scale outbreaks, including creating buffer zones and sealing affected areas for up to a month.
Sealed areas will only be re-opened, the 20-page report said, if no new cases are reported for at least four weeks after the last confirmed test.
India remains under a "total lockdown" imposed on March 24 and scheduled to end April 14. However, this is likely to be extended, Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested yesterday in a video meeting with leaders of all parties.
Amid warnings that the rapid spread of the highly infectious COVID-19 virus could peak in the coming weeks, state leaders had earlier called on the centre to extend the lockdown.
Earlier a staggered release of the 1.3 crore people under lockdown had been suggested.
Worldwide nearly 15 lakh people have been infected and nearly 90,000 have been killed by the COVID-19 virus, which originated in China's Wuhan district in December last year.
With input from ANI