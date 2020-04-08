20 Coronavirus Hotspots Sealed In Delhi, Masks Made Compulsory

Arvind Kejriwal held an emergency meeting today with the minister and officials of health department.

20 coronavirus hotspots, including Delhi's famous Sadar Bazar, have been sealed in the national capital, and no person will be allowed to enter or exit from these areas, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has announced.

"The government will ensure delivery of essential items in areas that have been sealed to combat COVID-19 spread," Mr Sisodia said.

The list of 20 areas is yet to be released.

Delhi also declared that face masks will be compulsory for people stepping out of their homes after Maharashtra -- including Mumbai -- and Chandigarh made masks compulsory. Delhi has reported 576 cases of coronavirus -- including nine people who died and 21 who recovered. No case has been reported over the last 24 hours.

"Wearing of facial masks can reduce the spread of coronavirus substantially. Therefore, it has been decided that facial masks will be compulsory for anyone stepping out of their house. Cloth masks will be eligible too," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said this evening.

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting held at the Chief Minister's residence, which was attended by Health minister Satyendra Jain and his officials. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was present at the meeting too.

Earlier this week, the Union government had asked healthy people to use face masks when stepping out.

"It is suggested that such people who are not suffering from medical conditions or having breathing difficulties may use the handmade reusable face cover, particularly when they step out of their house. This will help in protecting the community at large," the Union health ministry had said.