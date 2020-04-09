Read inOther Languages

Coronavirus: 166 Deaths In India, 17 In 24 hours, 5,734 Cases So Far

Coronavirus: The number of people infected with COVID-19, caused by a novel coronavirus, rose to 5,734 on Thursday in India

Coronavirus: 166 Deaths In India, 17 In 24 hours, 5,734 Cases So Far

Coronavirus: The number of COVID-19 cases in India has been rising everyday

New Delhi: The highly infectious COVID-19 has killed 17 people in India in the last 24 hours, taking the number of dead to 166 in India. The number of people infected with COVID-19, caused by a novel coronavirus, rose to 5,734 on Thursday, government data showed. A novel virus is one that has not been previously identified in humans. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has suggested that the lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus will be extended and restrictions will not be lifted in one go after April 14. Several hotspots have been singled out in cities across the country for greater effort on isolating them completely.

Here's your 10-point cheatsheet to this big story:

  1. Twenty coronavirus hotspots in Delhi have been sealed, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday, assuring that the government will ensure delivery of essential items in these areas.

  2. Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Nagaland and Odisha have made face masks compulsory for people stepping out of their homes.

  3. "Wearing of facial masks can reduce the spread of coronavirus substantially. Therefore, it has been decided that facial masks will be compulsory for anyone stepping out of their house. Cloth masks will be eligible too," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday.

  4. In a video meeting with leaders of all parties, PM Modi reportedly said he would consult with chief ministers but by all accounts the lifting of the lockdown "is not possible".

  5. Many states and experts have requested an extension of the lockdown, given the rapid spread of virus cases and warnings that the infection could peak in the coming weeks.

  6. The Supreme Court said the government must ensure coronavirus tests are conducted for free in both state-run and private diagnostic labs. Whether the private labs should be reimbursed by the government, will be decided later.

  7. A Group of Ministers has suggested that schools, colleges and religious centres remain shut for more weeks. It is unlikely that rail travel, buses, metros and religious gatherings will be allowed anywhere in the country.

  8. The crisis for thousands of migrant workers, rising unemployment and the strain on businesses has increased the pressure on the government to re-open parts of Asia's third largest economy. Among the plans in discussion is to seal off coronavirus hotspots while easing restrictions in other parts of the country.

  9. US President Donald Trump thanked India for agreeing to export hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug which is being tested as a coronavirus cure. He had warned of "retaliation" if India did not agree to export it.

  10. More than 1.46 million cases have been officially recorded and at least 86,289 have died in 192 countries since the virus emerged in China in December. More than 60,000 have died in Europe, including 17,669 in Italy, 14,555 in Spain, 10,869 in France and 7,097 in Britain, according to news agency AFP.



Comments
coronavirus indiaCOVID-19 India

Related

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com