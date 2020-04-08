Coronavirus: Parts Of 15 UP Districts Most Affected By COVID-19 To Be Sealed Till April 15

Hotspots across 15 districts of Uttar Pradesh - places which have seen the most cases of coronavirus - will be sealed till April 15, state Chief secretary RK Tiwari said today. The sealing will begin at midnight, the officer said, assuring that 100 per cent home delivery of essential items will take place in these areas.

The list includes Lucknow, Gautam Buddh Nagar which includes the industrial township of Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Agra, Shamli and Saharanpur.

Uttar Pradesh has so far seen 326 cases of coronavirus, three patients have died and 21 have recovered.

The announcement by the Yogi Adiyanath government comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after a meeting with key political leaders, indicated that the nationwide 21-day lockdown could be extended.

The Prime Minister said he would consult with the state chief ministers, "but from all accounts the lifting of the lockdown is not possible", sources told NDTV.