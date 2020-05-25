500 Special Trains Originated From Mumbai Central Division: Rail Ministry

Ministry of Railways said that 30 trains have been originated consistently at Surat station per day.

The Ministry of Railway on Monday said that it has touched a milestone on Sunday by originating 500 Shramik trains from the Mumbai Central Division.

It said that 30 trains have been originated consistently at Surat station per day.

"On Mumbai Central Division, Western Railway, we touched a milestone yesterday of originating 500 Shramik trains, since 1 May, with a total of 508 trains. At Surat station, we've consistently originated 30 trains per day," Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Piyush Goyal informed that Railways has successfully operated over 3,000 Shramik special trains to send migrant workers stranded in different parts of the country to their home states.

"I am very happy to say that the Railways has successfully operated more than 3,000 Shramik special trains and transported migrant workers from different parts of the country to their home states," Mr Goyal tweeted in Hindi.

The Shramik special trains were operationalised after a directive by the Ministry of Home Affairs allowing the movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students, and other persons stranded at different places amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.