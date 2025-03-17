Human Coronavirus HKU1 Detected In Kolkata: What We Know So Far

A 45-year-old woman in Kolkata has been diagnoised with human coronavirus HKU1 (HCoV-HKU1). According to a report, the woman was suffering from a persistent fever, cough, and cold for the past 15 days. She is currently under medical supervision at a private hospital in South Kolkata and her condition is stable as of now.

The hospital has stated that this is an isolated case. However, they have advised to stay cautious and prevent its spread.

What is human coronavirus?

Human coronavirus HKU1 is also known as Betacoronavirus hongkonense. It is a species of coronavirus that can affect both humans and animals.

There are several types of humar coronavirus. Some of these include 229E, NL63, OC43, and HKU1. These variants usually cause mild to moderate upper-respiratory tract illnesses, like the common cold.

It is not same as Covid-19. Common human coronaviruses should not be confused with Coronavirus Disease-2019. It is less severe than the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19.

What are the symptoms of HKU1?

According to CDC and NIH, symptoms of HKU1 include:

Runny nose

Fever

Coughing

Wheezing

Headache

Sore throat

In HKU1, symptoms are usually mild. However, in some cases, especially when left untreated, human coronavirus can result in bronchiolitis and pneumonia.

Transmission of human coronavirus

Common human coronaviruses usually spread from infected individual by coughing, sneezing, close contact or by touching contaminated surfaces.

How to stay safe

There is no vaccine or specific treatment for human coronaviruses. Most infected individuals get better on their own. However, it is best to see your doctor if you do not feel better within a few days or if your symptoms continue to get worse.

Human coronavirus HKU1 (Hong Kong University) was first discovered in 2004.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.