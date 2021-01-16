How Many People Were Vaccinated In Each State On Day 1

Coronavirus: The first day of COVID-19 vaccination in India saw 1.91 people take the shot (AFP)

Highlights 1.91 lakh people took the vaccine shot today across India

Covishield and Covaxin were given to frontline workers

PM Modi said people should not fall for propaganda over vaccines

The first day of COVID-19 vaccination in India saw 1.91 lakh people take the shot, as against a target of inoculating three lakh people by the government. The shortfall is on account of vaccination being voluntary.

Covishield and Covaxin were given to doctors, nurses, other health workers directly linked to fighting the pandemic and those engaged in activity that has high risk of infection. The government decided which vaccine went where; people cannot choose which of the two vaccines they want.

While launching the vaccination drive today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said people should not fall for propaganda over vaccines, amid controversy over Covaxin, which has been cleared for emergency use while still in clinical trial. "The DGCI (Drugs Controller General of India) gave approval after they were satisfied with the data of the two vaccines. So stay away from rumours," PM Modi said.

Here's a compilation of COVID-19 vaccination data from some states:

Overall - Target: 3 lakh Achieved: 1.91 lakh

Maharashtra - Target: 28,000 Achieved: 18,328

Delhi - Target: 8,100 Achieved: 4,319

Uttar Pradesh - Target: 31,700 Achieved: 21,291

Bihar - Target: 30,000 Achieved: 18,169

West Bengal - Target: 1,800 Achieved: 9,730

Tamil Nadu - Target: 16,600 Achieved: 2,945

Assam - Target: 6,499 Achieved: 3,528

Rajasthan - Target: 16,700 Achieved: 9,279

Karnataka - Target: 24,300 Achieved: 13,594

Telangana - Target: 13,900 Achieved: 4,200

Andhra Pradesh - Target: 33,200 Achieved: 18,412

Kerala - Target: 13,330 Achieved: 8,062

Madhya Pradesh - Target: 15,000 Achieved: 9,219

Punjab - Target: 5,900 Achieved: 1,319