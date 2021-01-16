How Many People Were Vaccinated In Each State On Day 1

Highlights
- 1.91 lakh people took the vaccine shot today across India
- Covishield and Covaxin were given to frontline workers
- PM Modi said people should not fall for propaganda over vaccines
The first day of COVID-19 vaccination in India saw 1.91 lakh people take the shot, as against a target of inoculating three lakh people by the government. The shortfall is on account of vaccination being voluntary.
Covishield and Covaxin were given to doctors, nurses, other health workers directly linked to fighting the pandemic and those engaged in activity that has high risk of infection. The government decided which vaccine went where; people cannot choose which of the two vaccines they want.
While launching the vaccination drive today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said people should not fall for propaganda over vaccines, amid controversy over Covaxin, which has been cleared for emergency use while still in clinical trial. "The DGCI (Drugs Controller General of India) gave approval after they were satisfied with the data of the two vaccines. So stay away from rumours," PM Modi said.
Here's a compilation of COVID-19 vaccination data from some states:
Overall - Target: 3 lakh Achieved: 1.91 lakh
Maharashtra - Target: 28,000 Achieved: 18,328
Delhi - Target: 8,100 Achieved: 4,319
Uttar Pradesh - Target: 31,700 Achieved: 21,291
Bihar - Target: 30,000 Achieved: 18,169
West Bengal - Target: 1,800 Achieved: 9,730
Tamil Nadu - Target: 16,600 Achieved: 2,945
Assam - Target: 6,499 Achieved: 3,528
Rajasthan - Target: 16,700 Achieved: 9,279
Karnataka - Target: 24,300 Achieved: 13,594
Telangana - Target: 13,900 Achieved: 4,200
Andhra Pradesh - Target: 33,200 Achieved: 18,412
Kerala - Target: 13,330 Achieved: 8,062
Madhya Pradesh - Target: 15,000 Achieved: 9,219
Punjab - Target: 5,900 Achieved: 1,319