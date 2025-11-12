World Pneumonia Day 2025: 5 Essential Prevention Tips For Indian Families

Pneumonia remains the leading cause of infectious disease deaths in children under five globally, with India bearing a significant burden. According to studies in The Lancet (2010), pneumonia is a leading cause of death for children under five in India, contributing to 14% to 26% of all deaths in this age group. There is even an analysis that indicates that pneumonia was responsible for 14.9% of deaths in children under five in India, while other data suggests it caused 18% of deaths in this age group. These numbers are staggering.

​Understanding how pneumonia contributes to the mortality burden in India is therefore vital. First, let's understand how people contract pneumonia in the first place. Pneumonia can be described as an inflammation of the lungs that can be caused by bacteria, viruses, or fungi. The common symptoms of pneumonia are chest pain, fever, cough, and difficulty breathing, but this inflammation can be life-threatening for young children and elderly people, as their bodies are developing and aging, respectively. Now, let's shift gears to explain essential prevention tips that you and your family can implement easily to prevent contracting pneumonia in the first place.

5 Essential Pneumonia Prevention Tips For Indian Families

As is the case with any disease, it is essential to know how to prevent you from getting a disease in the first place, as prevention is better than a cure. Here are some prevention tips that you and your family can follow to defend your immune systems from pneumonia.

The Vaccine Shield

In the case of any disease, getting vaccinated is the number one defence against suffering and medical bills. It is important to note that in India, the pneumococcal conjugate vaccine under the universal immunization programme can safeguard children from suffering from a serious disease such as pneumonia.

Tip: Check your child's vaccination card immediately to ensure all the pneumococcal conjugate vaccine has been administered on time.

Clean Air

The widespread and persistent air pollution has heightened the risk of developing pneumonia, especially in the cold Indian winters that bring a wave of air pollution. Air pollution significantly rises in pneumonia cases as the particulate matter directly damages the respiratory system and compromises the body's immune defences, making individuals more susceptible to infection.

While the indoor pollution focus is also present when it comes to pneumonia, as a lack of use of clean cooking fuels can contribute to respiratory infections over a period of time. There is an increasing need to use clean cooking fuels like LPG over wood/coal, and proper ventilation is also necessary.

Hand Hygiene

The simple act of hand washing can break the transmission chain of pneumonia as the disease spreads through infected surfaces, as respiratory pathogens​ like bacteria, fungi, or viruses are present everywhere. In order to ensure that pneumonia is kept at bay, be conscious of hand washing before consuming food, preparing food for yourself or your family, and especially before touching your face.

Tip: Instruct children and seniors in the family to follow the 20-second handwashing rule before eating, after coughing/sneezing, and after touching surfaces.

This will ensure that the pneumonia-causing germs are spread through respiratory droplets, and contaminated hands can be curtailed by stopping the transmission.

Protect The Vulnerable

The most vulnerable group after children under the age of five for contracting pneumonia is for whom the disease is deadly for over 65. In order to protect the seniors in the family, it is important to get the annual flu shot and the adult pneumococcal vaccine, especially if the elder members of your family have pre-existing health conditions like diabetes, heart disease, or respiratory issues.

Immunity Tip: A diet rich in vitamin C, zinc, and vitamin D will naturally strengthen lung health.

Identify The Danger Signs

Being alert to the symptoms of pneumonia is key, as sometimes a cough is not just a cold. Sometimes, a common cold is not just a common cold and can develop into a serious pneumonia infection. The key symptoms that you need to be wary of are as follows:

In children:

Fast breathing (more than 50 breaths a minute for infants)

Chest indrawing (the lower part of the chest moves in when breathing)

In the elderly population:

High fever

Persistent cough with congestion

Confusion

Bluish lips and/or face

If you find any child or elderly person, or anybody around you, experiencing these symptoms, please seek immediate medical attention for timely treatment.

This World Pneumonia Day, let's take a pledge to follow the three pillars of prevention that you vaccinate, breathe clean air, and seek early care. It is imperative that you share this important information with your family and community to fight against pneumonia effectively.

