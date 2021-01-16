India Takes Its Shot. "Don't Fall For Rumours," Urges PM

PM Modi launched one of the largest vaccination drives this morning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, launching India's vaccination drive today, paid an emotional tribute to frontline workers in the fight against coronavirus.

Looking back at the time when the pandemic broke out, PM Modi spoke of heart-wrenching moments when many could not even perform last rites for their loved ones and virus-infected people were separated from their families.

"But in times of that crisis and atmosphere of despair, some were giving us hope. They were putting themselves at risk to save us - doctors, nurses, paramedics, ambulance drivers, ASHA workers, sanitation workers, police and other frontline workers - they prioritised their duty towards humanity. They stayed away from their families and children, stayed away from their homes for days. Hundreds never returned home. They sacrificed their lives to save lives. So today, by vaccinating the healthcare workers first, society is in a way paying their debts," said the Prime Minister.

He said science or mankind was not prepared for such an outbreak.

"It takes years to make a vaccine, but in such a short time, not one but two Made-in-India vaccines were developed. This is testimony to the skills and talent of our scientists," said the PM.

The Prime Minister also said people should not fall for propaganda over vaccines, amid controversy over one of the two Covid shots being administered in India - Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, which is still in clinical trial.

"The DGCI gave approval after they were satisfied with the data of the two vaccines. So stay away from rumours," PM Modi said.

"Our vaccine developers have a global credibility. Life-saving vaccines given to 60% children globally are made in India."

PM Modi said Indian vaccines were cheaper compared to the other global vaccines.

"India's vaccines are developed in a way keeping in mind the conditions of the country. They will give decisive victory to our country," he said.

India's drive is one of the world's biggest vaccination programmes aimed at inoculating 3 crore health and other frontline workers first.

It will use shots manufactured in India - one developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, the other by Bharat Biotech with the country's top clinical research body.

Over 3 lakh healthcare workers are set to be inoculated on the first day of the long-awaited vaccination drive which Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan marks "probably the beginning of the end" of COVID-19.

Some 3,000 sites across all states and union territories will open their doors for the launch via video-conference by PM Modi and around 100 people will be vaccinated at each session site.